Forget all those supercars as a police car, this Toyota Land Cruiser surpasses them all.

So what is the perfect police car? Here in the Netherlands, our agent has to make do with, among others, the Audi A6 Avant and a Mercedes B-class. In other countries they drive a BMW 5 Series, an Alfa Romeo Giulia or a Seat Ateca. Then there are areas such as Dubai, where supercars are used as police vehicles.

The real winner? That's Japan. They have added an indestructible Toyota Land Cruiser to the fleet as a new police car. Hats off, that's simply the best all-rounder. More practical than an Audi A6, tougher than any supercar and true to its country of production.

The Toyota Land Cruiser police car in Japan will be deployed in Saga Prefecture on Kyushu Island. The officers on duty use the vehicle for patrol work. The typical police livery of black and white for a Japanese police car is applied to the Toyota and of course equipped with flashing lights and siren.

You may overlook another adjustment, but take a good look at the grille. Normally the Toyota logo appears there. This has been replaced by a different logo. This logo is the Imperial Seal of Japan, used by members of the Japanese Imperial Family and is also the country's national symbol. That is why this logo can sometimes be found on government vehicles, such as this Toyota Land Cruiser police car.

The Japanese officers will take a seat in their official vehicle with pride. Not only does such a Land Cruiser look cool, with a 4.7 liter V8 under the hood it is also a great thing to carry out patrols. (through Engine1)

