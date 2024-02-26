For the time being, the Dacia Spring is the cheapest EV in the Netherlands, but for many people the range of 220 kilometers (which in practice will be even lower) will cause pinched bottoms a little too often. That's why the new Renault 5 is here – the cheapest usable EV in the Netherlands. With this hatchback you have to 400 kilometers of range can achieve on one charge.

Fortunately, the new Renault 5 has changed almost nothing compared to the study model; the production model is still a wide hatchback with many retro elements. The mirrors have become a bit larger and the door handles are no longer recessed. More good news: Renault also keeps its low price promise.

What is the price of the new Renault 5?

The Renault 5 should be in the showroom after the summer of 2024. The starting price for the Netherlands is 25,000 euros. This makes it slightly more expensive than a Dacia Spring and even slightly more expensive than the previous electric Twingo, but the Renault 5 can go twice as far on a full battery. A Peugeot e-208 goes just as far as the new Renault 5, but costs more than 10,000 euros more.

Although the Renault 5 looks like a hot hatchback with its broad shoulders, its power is modest. You can order the car with 95, 123 or 150 hp. The power is not a point of criticism: if you want to keep the price low and the range usable, then you shouldn't use idiotic power. The fastest must sprint to 100 km/h in less than 8 seconds.

Charging speed of the new R5

Renault talks about 'the version with a 52 kWh battery', so we suspect that there will be more versions. But the 52-kWh version at least reaches the mentioned 400 kilometers. You can charge it at a speed of up to 100 kW and at home you can charge at 11 kW. It won't do wonders for your range, but you can potentially tow a trailer of up to 500 pounds.

The inside is also a nice retro party with angular shapes, rectangular air vents and seats that resemble those from the R5 Turbo. The two screens on the dashboard are 10 inches each. If you order the Techno version, you get denim in the interior that is made from recycled bottles. There are 19 liters of small compartments in the interior and 326 liters of luggage can be stored in the back.

The new Renault 5 weighs less than 1,500 kilos, the wheelbase is 2.54 meters and in total the car is only 3.92 meters long. That is still slightly shorter than a Clio. Does it all need to be a little cheaper? Then you have to wait for the new Renault Twingo, which should cost 20,000 euros when it appears.