On April 30, the Tacitas Poderosas picnic area in Buenos Aires turned five. Otilia Ledezma, a 47-year-old Paraguayan woman who has been living in Argentina for more than 15 years, receives every afternoon, along with seven neighbors, more than 100 boys who come to have a snack between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. While she prepares the kitchen, a child approaches to ask what will be that afternoon and answers: “Chocolate and pan con dulce”.

The picnic area is located in the San Blas sector of Villa 21-24, a few meters from the Riachuelo. This vulnerable neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires of 60,000 hectares is inhabited by more than 70,000 people. At Tacitas Poderosas, snacks are offered Monday through Friday. On Fridays and Saturdays they deliver food boxes. Those two days, the number of people coming in can double because many other eateries in the area are closed.

But just supporting the rent of the space and buying the gas bottles implies an expense of 50,000 Argentine pesos (216 euros) per month. And the only assistance they receive in Tacitas Poderosas are some products that the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation gives them. To meet the fixed expenses, they must sell cakes, hold raffles or organize bingo. “We find ourselves at night selling to pay the rent, buy the bottle or pay the Remís [transporte] to look for the merchandise,” says Ledezma.

The Latin American social organization The powerful estimates that some 10 million Argentines need some kind of food assistance. Soup kitchens like the one where Otilia Ledezma works are part of a dense and historical framework in the country, and play a central role in the most basic food needs of these people. They have generated a dense containment network in the face of the effects of recurring economic crises. “We do not want picnic areas or dining rooms to exist, but unfortunately they exist because there are many needs. There is hunger. We have 100 children who come to get a snack and 200 families who look for their portion of the pot on Fridays and Saturdays”, explains the cook.

Recognize the work of cooks

In Argentina there are more than 70,000 cooks from community kitchens. These women receive from the State the benefit to Promote work, which is about $34,740 (150 euros) per month, an amount that is equivalent to half of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary. “Society calls us planeras [mantenidas por el Estado] to collect this amount. We don’t want to have plans, we want to be recognized as workers,” says Ledezma. The work they do is not recognized and that is why many of them face a triple shift. In the case of Otilia, she complements her role in Tacitas Poderosas with cleaning in two private houses, in addition to her job taking care of her home. But she only receives a salary for her work as a cleaner and is not registered with social security.

Otilia Ledezma, cook at the “Tacitas Poderosas” diner on Villa 21-24, talks about the demand for a law that regularizes them as workers. Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 3, 2024. GUADALUPE AIZAGA

To resolve what they consider to be an injustice, La Poderosa presented on March 8 a bill for salary recognition for all community cooks who maintain soup kitchens, soup kitchens, and picnic areas throughout the country. They are mostly women and dissidents who spend up to eight hours a day cooking for millions of people. The initiative contemplates an income that has as a floor the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary, vacations, retirement and social security. The required social investment would represent a global budget equivalent to less than 0.07% of the national gross domestic product, 10% of what was allocated to intelligence services or 0.14% of the debt services provided for in the 2023 budget.

For the Paraguayan cook, the fact that the State does not recognize her work is a contradiction because she knows that food is needed in the neighborhoods and that is why they send her the merchandise, but she ignores that this food cannot be eaten raw. “Food is the most essential thing in this neighborhood. We can’t leave our children starving, that’s why we continue working,” says Ledezma. “However, we do not have a registered job, the conditions are precarious, they do not provide us with basic tools such as ladles and spatulas, and we do not have protections.”

Otilia Ledezma lives in Argentina with her 17 and 26 year old children. When she settled in Villa 21-24 more than 15 years ago, she was struck by the number of little boys who were alone on the street. “I saw that many fell into drugs and I wanted to do something about it to get them back,” she recalls. One of her first challenges when she entered into the dining room project with her neighbors was cooking for more than 100 people a day. “How many noodles do I need? How should the portions be so that there is enough for everyone? What dishes can I make when there is no meat?” they wondered. The group of women cooks spend about six hours a day in the picnic area. There are children who don’t want to leave and stay there drawing until their mothers come looking for them. In those moments, they stay with them.

Women sometimes also have to resort to their imagination when the products they expect to be delivered by the State do not arrive. “Lately, we have received noodles, grass, polenta, lentils and peas. But they did not bring us meat, chicken, rice or oil. Therefore, you have to think strategically about what to cook. You have to be creative enough to put together something nutritious with scarce resources. We are no longer having enough milk or sugar for snacks, ”she explains.

Learn to no longer remain silent

During the pandemic, spaces like the one where Otilia works multiplied their demand and their role was essential to guarantee the survival of families. But persistent inflation and its impact on food prices have meant that these needs have been maintained in many cases. In Argentina, almost 8.8 million girls and boys are in a situation of poverty, live in homes that do not have sufficient income or are deprived of basic rights such as access to education, social protection, adequate housing or a bathroom, to water or a safe habitat, according to a report of UNICEF.

Before the pandemic, the boys had a snack in the dining room. Since then, they have removed the food and consumed it at home. For many, this snack represents the last meal of the day, since in many homes they do not get to buy food for dinner. According to Unicef, 51.5% of girls, boys and adolescents in Argentina live in homes whose income is less than what is necessary to cover a basic basket of goods and services.

In addition to providing food, the Tacitas Poderosas soup kitchen offers art classes, film-debate and school support. On the other hand, the workers provide support to the children who approach. “The boys often stay here because they don’t want to be alone. They tell you about the problems they have at home and trust us. Sometimes I wonder if I’m ready to do this. There are days when I come home and I start to cry. Many of the boys are alone because their parents are in a situation of consumption [de drogas]. Therefore, they also need a space to be. In this sense, there is an enormous absence of the State. What we do is put a patch on the underlying problem”, says Ledezma.

When thinking about her personal history, Otilia tells that she faced various difficulties as a migrant, a villera, and a woman who was abused by her ex-partner. Now, the woman has become involved with Fundación Temas to train as a bricklayer. The proposal aims at building an organized community of women and dissidents that can develop collective actions focused on access to habitat, work and the fight against inequality and all forms of gender-based violence. Technical training is offered in construction trades that are decisive in the social development of the habitat and that also mean an opportunity for labor insertion. The practices are carried out in the women’s houses of the neighbourhood, community centers or public spaces. “We have many precarious houses here. For this reason, we formed a group of 60 women to fix the houses, ”she says.

If her community work has been of any use to Otilia, it is to recognize the value of what she can achieve. “Before being a community reference, I was a very closed girl. I had no communication with anyone. I went through situations of gender violence for 23 years. The Powerful One helped me get out of that. From my experience I learned that I never have to be silent again, ”she recounts.