CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday set an example of sensitivity. The CM made arrangements to go with his convoy even after an ambulance stopped at the hospital in Vijayawada in the state. Usually, when the CM’s convoy passes through a place, due to security, no other vehicle is allowed to pass through the convoy for that long. But this time CM Jagan relaxed this rule to provide timely treatment to the patient and along with his convoy gave way to the ambulance and took the patient to the ESI hospital here.
02 Sep 2020, 10:02 PM IST
.
Leave a Reply