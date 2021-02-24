The case of La Ruta del Dinero K is, among other variables, an example of three obsessions that mobilize the Kirchners and what their true consequences may be in the facts.

That trio of “ghosts” who agree to hate the K are Justice, the opposition and journalism. The cause for which Vice President Cristina Fernández’s partner was sentenced to 12 years in prison began on Jorge Lanata’s channel 13 PPT program. The first documentary and oral evidence of this plot they were broadcast on television, In the diary Clarion and in Radio Miter on April 14, 2013.

The day after a complaint was filed in court drawn up by Elisa Carrió and several of her legislators. The investigation was later added to evidence and information by other opponents, such as Margarita Stolbizer, the lawyer Silvina Martínez and also the deputy Graciela Ocaña, who traveled to Uruguay, a country where the story of millions of dollars in cash hidden in bags traveling from Capital was branching out. Federal to Santa Cruz, or vice versa, to later get lost in tax havens and bank accounts in Switzerland.

The first prosecutor to advance in the investigation was Juan José Campagnoli and his team led by Ignacio Rodríguez Varela. The file later went on to be instructed by another prosecutor who led the evidence measures, obtained the testimony of a repentant and processed those who were convicted today, Guillermo Marijuán. The judge who approved all the actions and also promoted measures until the case was brought to oral proceedings was Sebastián Casanello.

The summary of some of the actors in this cause allows us to describe the reactions of power K on each of them.

If Kirchnerism hates part of the critical press, a sector of the Judiciary and a good part of the opposition, the cause of “La Ruta del Dinero K” is one example among many others of that political logic that enveloped the State and continued working with contempt on those three crucial factors for any full democracy.

The PPT team that disseminated and advanced on The Route of Money K, as well as many other journalists and media that fueled the cause,reported with evidence On the matter he was attacked from the beginning by the entire State apparatus of the second presidency of Cristina Fernández.

Publicly funded means were used to try to discredit the story, the reputation of the journalists who worked in this saga, and the national officials themselves acted as poisoned spokespersons to defend Báez’s partner, the then President.

The pressure to try to minimize the dissemination of news, at least with PPT, that Government K ordered that the main Football for All matches be broadcast on Sundays on Public Television at the same time as the Lanata program. There was much more pressure, of a different style but with the same objective, against other journalists who were advancing on La Ruta del Dinero K.

The story of power is repeated even today against the press: “It is all an invention”, “the media have political interests”, “they lie for money”, among other similar nonsense. In those years, Kirchnerism even used the state television channel to seek to stop investigations or witnesses to many other causes of corruption. Those charged with serving their bosses spreading falsehoods or slander they aired on program 678.

The attack on the press reached such a level that to try to establish that what was disseminated was trucho, militant journalism claimed that the original documentation of a Baez offshore company was actually just an impression of a website that reproduced similar papers. Power can be harmful to your subordinates invaded by fanaticism.

The plan to demolish journalism linked to La Ruta del Dinero K was devised, promoted and even had the then-president Fernández as a public protagonist.

His trials for corruption, the most serious problems of his management are the indication or perhaps the explanation of why he hates journalism autonomous from politics.

In his logic, the press is not a sector that contributes positive values ​​to democracy. It’s the opposite. An annoying group that amplifies much of the revelations of what she or her officials they need to never meet.

The same with the opposition, which the K story always involves in “coup plotters” without evidence. In the mouth of the K spokesmen, the media are accomplices, puppets or partners of the legislators or leaders who are in charge of denouncing the irregular acts of the rulers.

The reality is simpler. There are no dark conspiracies. There are facts that they want to hide from relevant public positions. And for that they are used persecutory methods and unacceptable in more developed democracies.

The Kirchners They applied the same method to the Justice that followed this case. First, through the then anti-money laundering prosecutor Carlos Gonella, who tried to remove from the file … Lázaro Báez! The performance of the true prosecutor in the case, Guillermo Marijuan, was exemplary. He stood up to power and avoided impunity. Gonella is on trial.

Marijuan was also attacked from power. An attempt was made to ridicule his search for the true heritage of Báez. He found it. And he managed to get Báez’s former advisor, Leonardo Fariña, to declare as repentant. Fariña’s contribution to the clarification of the case and the sentences of the Báez was decisive and substantial. He received a high sentence if it is taken into account that the repentant should be benefited by the judges due to the contributions that helped advance the investigation.

Government K also brutally attacked the first prosecutor in the case, Campagnoli, whom the Attorney General of the Nation of Cristina’s administration, Alejandra Gils Carbó, tried to remove from office with a trial against him. Campagnoli resisted and that jury fell.

They were signs or memories of the future to act K with Justice, if the metaphor is correct. Legal tricks and the search for impunity through attacks of all kinds. Some, serious, were never made public. The cocktail of multiple criticisms of the K always had and has as centrifugal shaft and “culprit” to journalism.

On days like this Wednesday, you may understand why. The official account is completely diluted in the face of a judicial decision.

¿Lawfare?

The Ruta del Dinero K began to be investigated in the Justice with Cristina Kirchner, president, and the conviction of her partner also had her in command of the Casa Rosada.

It is not an error. Yes, by chance: the vice served as President on Wednesday, because Alberto Fernández was traveling through Mexico.

The Kirchners will continue to use their power to pressure journalism. Although it does not usually help them much.

