The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a dismissed female employee must pay 169,58 dirhams to the company, which she had embezzled and was criminally convicted.

And a company filed a lawsuit, in which it demanded that a woman be obligated to pay an amount of 169 thousand and 58 dirhams, while obligating her to legal interest at 9% from the date of filing the claim until full payment of fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, and confirming the travel ban according to the ruling issued in the matter on a petition, noting that That the defendant embezzled the amount of the claim, did not pay the amounts and return them, and was convicted according to a criminal judgment, and was fined 50 thousand dirhams, and temporary compensation for civil rights in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, and attached a document to her claim, photocopies of the criminal judgment, and a copy of the certificate to whom it may concern, A copy of the report of the expert delegated in the criminal case.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Code of Criminal Procedures, and of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, that the judgment issued in criminal matters is authoritative in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts, whenever it has decided a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act. The component of the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to the perpetrator.

The court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff company relied in filing the similar lawsuit, and the penal judgment, by convicting the defendant of the charge of embezzlement, has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the two criminal lawsuits. and civil, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 169 thousand and 58 dirhams, and obliging the defendant to pay fees and expenses.