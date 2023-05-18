The former municipal president of Iguala, Jose Luis Abarca, was sentenced to 92 years in prison, but not because of the Ayotzinapa case but because of the murder, a year earlier, of Arturo Hernándeza local leader of the PRDwhere Abarca was also a member at the time, as well as President López Obrador and most of the now leaders of Morena, a case that we investigated and published widely, especially in the book La Noche de Iguala (Cal y Arena, 2018). .

A case, moreover, that serves to explain very clearly the relationship of the crime committed against young people with internal power struggles in the party and in the state, and with organized crime.

For him marriage Abarca-María de los Angeles Pinedathe presence of students in the municipality of Iguala was not new: on June 3, 2013, the normalistas had violently taken over the Municipal Palace to demand the presentation alive of the then-disappeared Arturo Hernandez Cardonaleader of the Unidad Popular de Guerrero organization of which the normal students had become political allies.

That day, they set fire to the building, broke down doors and defaced walls. encompasses was the main suspect in the disappearance of Hernandez Cardonawho had been removed four days earlier, on May 30, 2013, along with Felix Rafael Banderas Roman and Angel Roman Ramirezwho were also part of the National Democratic Left current of the PRD (of which Rene Bejarano is founder).

Their bodies were found shot dead and with traces of torture in the municipality of Tepecoacuilco. Four other people who were with them, Héctor Arroyo Delgado, Efraín Amates Luna, Gregorio Dante Cervantes and Nicolás Mendoza Villa, managed to escape from their captors.

The breaking point between Hernandez Cardona y Abarca it took place on April 1, 2013, in a meeting with the council. That day, the Popular Unitywhich brought together 15 peasant associations and settlers from irregular settlements in Iguala, demanded the resignation of the relatives of Abarca (There were more than 30 working in the municipality). The meeting ended badly. Both staged another heated discussion on the night of May 29, 2013, also in the town hall. The group demanded the delivery of 100 tons of fertilizer to peasant organizations. The town hall claimed that the product had already been delivered. Hernández Cardona and his companions accused encompasses corrupt and mercenary.

Furious, Jose Luis Abarca left the meeting mentioning mothers and threatening Hernández Cardonawhich once again held the mayor of Iguala responsible for what could happen to him in the future.

the meeting finished, Hernández Cardona organized a demonstration on the Autopista del Sol to have their demands met. Was the last place where family and friends saw Hernández Cardon alivea, on Thursday, May 30, 2013. That day he was kidnapped along with his collaborators.

According to a reconstruction made from the ministerial declaration of the survivor Nicolás Mendoza Villa, encompasses, personally and assisted by his then Secretary of Public Security, Felipe Flores Velázquez, murdered Hernandez Cardona. Félix Rafael Balderas Román tried to escape, but got stuck in a wire fence and Abarca’s accomplices beat and stoned him to death.

The rest of the survivors were subjected to torture and interrogation. After a call received by Flores Velázquez’s people, they removed the bodies and put them in a van along with the other kidnapped. “They put us on top of the bodies and put a checkered blanket on us… they took us to Mezcala (55 kilometers from Iguala), there they threw the bodies… when they got us out of the truck Ángel Román Ramírez tried to escape , but one of the subjects shot him and he fell dead,” declared Mendoza Villa. Exactly the same mode of operation as with the youth of Ayotzinapa.

On June 12, 2013, the PGR, then headed by Jesus Murillo Karam, started a preliminary investigation against Abarca and sent three volumes to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation to take charge of the investigation. Since then, the fact that alleged members of Los Rojos, the rival gang of Guerreros Unidos, was infiltrated in the protests carried out by the Popular Unity against the municipal government, infiltrated by Guerreros Unidos, has been investigated. Nothing happened. A year later it was the Night of Iguala.

Today, Abarca has been exoneratedin the first instance, of the kidnapping of the young people, but received 92-year sentence for the murder of Hernández. Paradoxically, this case is one of those that explains how and why the kidnapping and disappearance of the students happened. But they insist on seeing everything as if they were isolated events.

Adam and the polls

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, is doing well to claim that the surveys to elect the candidate of Morena for 2024 be carried out through companies independent of the party, also recalling what happened with Monreal in 2017 in the election of the candidate for Mexico City. With this, he has greater opportunities, makes a political closure with the leader of the Senate, agrees on the point with Ebrard and increases, with an autonomous survey, his possibilities. And, above all else, he confirms that he is in the running.

