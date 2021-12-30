The telephone conversation between Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and the United States, Joe Biden, has ended, reports Reuters…

The conversation began at 15.35 Washington time (23.35 Moscow time) on Thursday, December 30, and ended at 16.25 (00.25 Moscow time Friday, December 31), the White House said. In total, the dialogue lasted 50 minutes.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the topic of the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden would be the January talks on security guarantees. Peskov said that the conversation scheduled for Thursday evening, December 30, will be a continuation of the video session that took place earlier between the presidents.