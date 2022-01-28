The telephone conversation between the presidents of France and Russia, Emmanuel

Macron Y Vladimir Putin, has concluded, sources from the Elysée reported this Friday, which will explain the content of the discussion later.

They added that Macron is scheduled to speak by phone with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky at 1:00 p.m.

These talks, like the meeting in Paris last Wednesday of advisers to the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, are part of an attempt to de-escalate the tension around Ukraine, Macron explained Tuesday in Berlin with the chancellor. German, Olaf Scholz.

On the other hand, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced on Friday that he will travel “very soon” to Ukraine together with his German counterpart to try to defuse a situation that he defined as “very serious” and “very tense”.

Speaking to RTL radio, Le Drian assured: “Yes, there is a risk” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday’s Normandy Format meeting sought to reinvigorate the practical implementation of the 2019 Minsk Agreements on the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas region and its Moscow-backed Russophone separatists.

Meanwhile, the United States and NATO have responded to Russian requests for security guarantees in Europe, although without ruling out the possibility that Ukraine may join the Atlantic Alliance in the future.

“The ball is now in Putin’s court. Do you want to be the one to affirm Russia as a power of imbalance or are you willing to de-escalate?” asked the head of French diplomacy.

EFE

