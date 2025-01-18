the daughter of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, little Alma, was entered more than a week ago at the maternal and child hospital of Gran Canaria, a place where friends and family of the couple have come in recent days as a sign of support.

Until now, details have not been reported of the admission of the little girl, who was born on November 23, but we do know that she has remained “stable, within gravity” and that she could be improving day by day.

As it is such a delicate and minor situation, Anabel’s closest circle did not want to make statements or reveal details about what happened. However, the magazine Hello assures that the collaborator’s environment would have explained that “it seems that everything is better” and that “there is a certain favorable evolution.

“Little Alma, who turns 56 days old today, is stable. Despite her delicate state of health, it seems that there has been no worsening and that things have gotten better, they have taken steps forward, but this is a really difficult and slow process and the evolution must be valued day by day, so we must continue to hope with optimism,” they narrate in the program Friday! from Gran Canaria.

They also claim that the collaborator’s daughter “is in one of the best UVI in Europe: “It is positive news because any step that is not a setback is controlled and that is very positive.”

The words between Alejandra Rubio and Anabel Pantoja

In the same program, one of the gatherings where the Pantojas’ last week was exposed, Terelu Campos maintained that Alejandra Rubio had spoken with the tonadillera’s niece. “My daughter wrote to Anabel, her babies are 12 days apart. Anabel replied not with a written message, but with a series of emoticons that They clearly reflected the pain from that mother, from that father, from those grandparents and from those relatives. The important thing is hope,” stressed María Teresa Campos’ daughter.

“I am a believer and I believe that always in everything we can helpthat she knows that we are with her, with them, with the whole family, it is important,” he shared, sending encouragement to all the family and friends.