Ciudad Juarez.- Within a year at the latest, businessmen and the Municipality will define the land where the Convention and Exhibition Center will be built, since it is a project that has been on the table for more than 20 years, assured Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

He said that some of the options for building it are in El Chamizal, Parque Central or buying one.

Although the Municipality gave land in the park on loan to the Convention Center Trust for the construction of the project, this has been cancelled until the Federation issues a new decree for the conservation of the site and the Board of Directors of El Chamizal – a body that has not yet been formed – decides which loans remain in force and which will be cancelled, said the mayor.

Pérez Cuéllar said that on Monday he met with members of the Trust to discuss the land where the convention center will be built.

“I also told them that we should look at other lands, why not buy a piece of land? We have already left all the options on the table, we have set some deadlines,” said the mayor.

“The idea that both they and I have is that we have a lot of clarity in this period about where it will be and that we have the land issue resolved in a maximum of one year to get started on that. It is an issue that has been going on for 20 years or more and we are determined to get it done.”

On April 8, 2021, the City Council authorized the loan of 71,848,522 square meters of a property located in Los Hoyos de El Chamizal for the construction of the Convention Center, a project that began in October of that year with the movement of earthworks.

However, at the morning conference on December 13, 2021, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed Semarnat to review the situation of the park, after members of the Front in Defense of El Chamizal denounced the intention to grant it a concession during their visit to the city.

As a result, the head of Semarnat, María Luisa Albores González, visited the city on February 1, 2022 to begin the analysis of the geographic and legal issue of El Chamizal, date on which all construction work on the site was cancelled.

The Presidential Decree on El Chamizal is about to be issued, which will define the works that can be carried out on the site, it was reported. (Araly Castañón)

