If human beings have a problem, there will always be others who live by offering solutions, whether they have them or not. In all cultures and throughout history there have been professionals dedicated to alleviating the fear of death and the uncertainties of life, although their skills to combat them were above all stories of hope and consolation. For millennia, the work of priests and doctors was not very different and the effectiveness to end specific evils was very limited, almost always depending on the craftsmanship of the shaman or surgeon. For two centuries, however, the application of the scientific method has transformed medicine. The identification of some microorganisms as the cause of lethal diseases such as smallpox or typhus made it possible to combat them with hygiene, antibiotics or vaccines, saving millions of lives. And precise knowledge of the physiological failures that cause ailments such as diabetes made it possible to diagnose and treat them successfully.

However, after decades of spectacular advances in many fields, modern medicine has encountered obstacles more difficult than infectious diseases. Brain diseases are according to the OECD, the leading cause of disability in Western countries. They account for between 30% and 40% of long-term sick leave and a cost of 4% of GDP. And yet, progress against these evils is very limited. After decades of research, dementias such as Alzheimer’s do not have any effective treatment and for other psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia or depression, therapeutic options are few, of limited effectiveness and with frequent relapses. According to data collected in an article published by researchers from the Institute of Neurosciences of Alicante in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, in a study of people with major depression, 31% were well after 14 weeks of treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, one of the most popular. In bipolar disorder, only 24% were free of depression for eight consecutive weeks, a percentage similar to that of a control group that did not receive the drug. And in another analysis of patients with schizophrenia, 74% had trouble sticking with treatments a year and a half after starting. In this review, the authors tried to define the markers that would help to better delimit mental illnesses in order to obtain more precise and objective diagnoses and increase the efficacy of treatments.

Jorge Manzanares, professor of Pharmacology at the Miguel Hernández University and lead author of the study, comments that the success rate of psychiatric treatments depends on many factors, such as the severity of the case or the skill of the psychiatrists themselves. “They are a bit of a druid of mental illness. Unlike doctors who can measure some factor related to a disease [como la hipertensión o las transaminasas] and act accordingly, psychiatrists act in a very empirical way, more traditional”, he says. “They do not have markers of genetic or anatomical alterations or protein markers to help them in their decisions, so success depends a lot on the experience of the psychiatrist to evaluate the patient and choose a treatment or decide when it should be changed, because a drug, for example, has stopped working and there is another that will be better, “he adds.

Now, the diagnosis of these ailments is made with an examination of the patient following guidelines and tests developed to identify the different pathologies, but it is not possible, for example, to improve the evaluation through a blood test or an MRI. However, this does not mean that biological or anatomical features related to different disorders have not been pointed out. “If we compare a large group of people with disorders such as autism, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder with a group without disease, we observe clear biological differences, from alterations in the structure or volume of some brain areas to the greater or lesser presence of inflammatory markers”, explains Guillermo Lahera, psychiatrist at the Príncipe de Asturias University Hospital (Alcalá de Henares, Madrid). “But currently, none of these biomarkers are useful for diagnosing or predicting disease onset,” he acknowledges.

Biomedical science has offered effective solutions to many ills, but it has also shown us how difficult it will be to get rid of many others. “Most diseases are multifactorial and among these, especially, are psychiatric ones,” says Juan Carlos Leza, group coordinator of the CIBERSAM (Biomedical Network Health Center of the Carlos III Health Institute for mental health) dedicated to explore the biological bases of mental illness. According to the researcher, in mental illnesses, the genetic factor is very relevant (a person with a father and mother with schizophrenia has a 40% chance of suffering from the disease), but the genes involved can be dozens or hundreds. In addition to this risk, other external factors may be necessary, such as sustained stress, a viral infection or exposure to some toxic substances to trigger the disease. All these circumstances, in addition, have a greater influence if they occur during the years in which the brain is formed, from pregnancy to the end of adolescence. In this line, Leza and his team are working on the identification of molecules related to uncontrolled inflammation in the brain, which occurs in response to the factors mentioned, in order to later search for therapeutic targets, or in the search for differences in gut bacteria in people with depression, which are also linked to that harmful inflammation.

Despite being aware of the dimensions of the challenge and the few practical applications that knowledge of the biology of psychiatric illnesses currently has, Lahera believes that “this should not lead us to pessimism or return to the obsolete idea that disorders of the mind does not have any corporeal substratum, but rather to promote research in psychiatry with determination”. Manzanares also recalls the high economic and, above all, human cost of mental illness or addictions. “Although at the moment there are no very good solutions, more should be invested, precisely because it is something more unknown,” he says.

“Most diseases are multifactorial and among these, especially, are psychiatric ones” Juan Carlos Leza, CIBERSAM group coordinator

Regarding the future, Lahera states that “in the coming years, knowledge of mental disorders will be driven by advances in neuroscience, genetics and technology, but he warns that any simplistic model based on a single neurotransmitter up or down. The neurobiology of mental disorders is extremely complex”, he explains, “because several neurotransmission systems, several neuronal connection networks, and everything in a dynamic phenomenon, in continuous interaction with the environment, participate in it”. In this sense, the also professor at the University of Alcalá mentions a fact that adds complexity to brain diseases. The disease can be triggered by contact with a virus or a toxic substance, but also by a situation of suffering resulting from a personal situation. “Our being in the world depends on our biology,” says Lahera. “It’s not that the mind is the brain, that would be reductionist, but the brain emerges from the mind and therefore there is a direct, bidirectional influence between the environment and biology,” he continues. “Neurobiological research on mental disorders, when it is rigorous and complex, is not at all opposed to the decisive role of the environment, the importance of subjectivity or psychotherapy. Biology is all that and more”, he concludes. Therefore, the discovery of reliable biomarkers of mental illnesses can help to search for new drugs, more effective or with fewer side effects, but they would also serve to evaluate their combination with psychological therapy.

The most important biomarkers will be those that make it possible to predict the probability that a type of treatment will be successful or that offer clues to search for new treatments. As with cancer, within diseases such as schizophrenia, depression or bipolar disorder, there are a large number of subtypes and many characteristics that overlap or are added in a specific patient, and the current tools to fine-tune treatments are scarce.

But these markers can also serve to anticipate a person’s risk of developing a disease before it happens. In this case, Ignacio Morgado, Professor Emeritus of Psychobiology at the Neuroscience Institute of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​warns of the care that must be taken with what is made known to the people. “A biomarker that tells you that you have a 60% risk of Alzheimer’s when there is no treatment may be useful to researchers, but it doesn’t make any sense to a patient,” he says. “The Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius said that what makes us suffer is not the things that happen but our way of seeing them. News like this puts fear in your body and fear and stress can trigger epigenetic factors that generate diseases”, he asserts.

Despite its limitations, the study of brain diseases has produced significant improvements in the lives of patients. Starting in the 1950s, the appearance of the first antipsychotics allowed some people with schizophrenia to emerge from the seclusion of asylums and begin to lead relatively normal lives. And at that same time in the middle of the last century, the first effective antidepressants were discovered. Later, progress has been slower, with improvements, mainly, in safety or the ease of following treatments.

Recently, some substances such as MDMA or psilobycin are showing some promising results against post-traumatic stress or depression, but the results of the big pharmaceutical companies show the difficulties of making progress in this area of ​​research. Successes are very rare and when they arrive they are discussed. In 2019, the approval of esketamine to treat major depression was hailed by some as a paradigm shift in dealing with the disease and the first breakthrough in years. Last February, Health announced that would not finance the product, marketed as Spravato by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, due to lack of evidence of its usefulness.

Since Santiago Ramón y Cajal gave birth to modern neuroscience, the amount of accumulated knowledge has been enormous. The structure of neurons or their molecular behavior is known, but when many of these cells function at the same time, emergent properties arise that give rise to still incomprehensible phenomena such as consciousness and that make malfunctions very difficult to manage. Scientific progress works in a similar way. Many brains together make discoveries that, when accumulated and exchanged, produce a qualitative leap in knowledge impossible to achieve by an individual brain. Human minds, in the plural, with all their defects and the suffering they can generate, still have a lot to say about the most complicated of diseases.

