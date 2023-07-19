The president of the CTA continued: “I told them: don’t restrict your freedom to meet, right? Nothing, right? The most insignificant thing, which may have gone through the Spanish arbitration, huh? You just want to stand out, huh?, and maybe win the approval of a certain press, of a certain press”.

To which Medina Cantalejo added: “You are going to screw up, at some point you are going to screw up. And even if it is the last thing I do in the CTA, I am going to throw you out, and I am going to throw you out with all the dishonor and all the bad temper I have, which you know is sometimes a lot. I, of course, am not saying that it was anyone in particular, but be careful. Be careful. And you know that I don’t say anything for free: If you put screw up or we’ll catch you, you’re going to the bloody street dishonored, I’m telling you, you’re going to be dishonored, because you are the dishonor of Spanish arbitration, of the history of Spanish arbitration. There has always been someone who leaked things that later ended up in these little programs at night. (…) Ask God not to catch you. Okay? And this is what we’re going to lose. This is the time we’re going to waste, with that, with this little thing we have around here , without the greatest importance, within the group. The day. Well, damn, the day has been hard, complicated…”