In recent days, controversy has erupted after the president of the CTA (Technical Committee of Referees) allegedly called the former referee Estrada Fernández a “rat” and a “traitor”, after filing a complaint in the Negreira case before the prosecution File your own complaint.
This has been known thanks to an audio to which he has had exclusive access digital freedomcontributed by Xavier Estrada Fernández himself before the Social Court number 32 of Madrid during a trial that was held last week for a claim for the violation of the Fundamental Rights of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
Estrada Fernández argues that he was fired as a VAR referee after he had a labor dispute with the body chaired by Luis Rubiales in relation to his employment contract. The former referee denounces that the federation camouflaged his dismissal, which was actually as revenge, taking advantage of the Vinicius case on May 21.
What is the origin of the audio presented by Estrada Fernández?
The recording to which access has been had comes from last April 21 of a seminar to which Estrada Fernández himself was summoned. Medina Cantalejo refers to an arbitrator, whom he does not quote directly, who allegedly leaked information to journalists. This seminar was held months after Estrada Fernández sued the Negreira case and three weeks after the former referee filed a lawsuit for labor reasons with the Federation.
What were the words of Medina Cantalejo in that audio?
Medina Cantalejo assured that it is necessary to: “take a position of force” in the matter. Then he continued with the following: “The little character, right? Or the little characters: calling you a rat, I think it increases the quality of what you are a bit, eh? a little mouse. You are a little character who has possibly not reached his sporting goals, and with this you are showing why. That hamster, that little thing that is here among us, without importance, without values and with nothing, well, well That, he had nothing else to do, or he did have to do, which was to happen to a journalist or several, but specifically we have located one, who was fully informed of everything”.
The president of the CTA continued: “I told them: don’t restrict your freedom to meet, right? Nothing, right? The most insignificant thing, which may have gone through the Spanish arbitration, huh? You just want to stand out, huh?, and maybe win the approval of a certain press, of a certain press”.
To which Medina Cantalejo added: “You are going to screw up, at some point you are going to screw up. And even if it is the last thing I do in the CTA, I am going to throw you out, and I am going to throw you out with all the dishonor and all the bad temper I have, which you know is sometimes a lot. I, of course, am not saying that it was anyone in particular, but be careful. Be careful. And you know that I don’t say anything for free: If you put screw up or we’ll catch you, you’re going to the bloody street dishonored, I’m telling you, you’re going to be dishonored, because you are the dishonor of Spanish arbitration, of the history of Spanish arbitration. There has always been someone who leaked things that later ended up in these little programs at night. (…) Ask God not to catch you. Okay? And this is what we’re going to lose. This is the time we’re going to waste, with that, with this little thing we have around here , without the greatest importance, within the group. The day. Well, damn, the day has been hard, complicated…”
We have to take a position of strength, well, much more forceful. And I already tell you, eh?, that this is the right thing, it is the right thing. Having said that, and this is about the “little character”, right? hamster, nor a little mouse. You are a little character who may not have reached his sporting goals, and with this you are showing why, huh? It will not drive us out of our boxes, I am very calm. You didn’t achieve your goal, which was to kill the meeting, right?
Because for those who don’t know, because I think that there are some who still live in the dark, huh?, they live in the pink world and don’t know things, I think there was even a journalist in the room, that is, Some of the group, or some of the group, have given the press the link of a private meeting where you were going to discuss your rights, your situation and what worries you, eh?
That “hamster”, that little thing that is here among us, without importance, without values and with nothing, well, well, it had nothing else to do, or it did have to do, which was to pass it on to one or more journalists, but specifically we have located one, who was fully informed of everything, so much so that quickly, look, they called me when everything was suspended, because I was going with the president to Ceuta, precisely to see a boy who They had been beaten up in a youth game, and at the airport we were informed, well, by your representatives, that the meeting had been cut off because there were leaks and the press knew about it, even that there could be someone inside, what? No?
Well, that’s it, no… I told them: don’t restrict your freedom to meet, right? Nothing, right? The most insignificant thing, which possibly will have gone through the Spanish arbitration, eh? You just want to stand out, huh? Let the bargain run out, you’ll see what they’ll thank you for, and of course we’ve done it.
Look, this is very complicated, it’s difficult to detect who you are… At some point you’re going to screw up, at some point you’re going to screw up. And even if it’s the last thing I do in the CTA, I’m going to throw you out, and I’m going to throw you out with all the dishonor and all the bad temper that I have, which you know is sometimes a lot. Not now, not now. I’m not going to spend an “atimo” of adrenaline on you, eh… We have entered this journalist’s page, we have seen that some of you are followers of this journalist. I, of course, am not saying that it was anyone in particular, but be careful. Keep an eye out And you know that I don’t say anything for free: if you screw up or we catch you, you’re going to the bloody street dishonored, I’m telling you, you’re going to be dishonored, because you are the dishonor of Spanish arbitration, of the history of Spanish arbitration .
