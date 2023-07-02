This Monday the Chivas team will be debuting in the 2023 Opening Tournament when they enter the always complicated Nou Camp field to face off against the Panzas Verdes del León.
The Guadalajara team continues to work at forced marches to be able to close more signings for the start of the contest that is starting, and one of their recent hires is the goalkeeper oscar whalley, who unintentionally generated controversy for his registration with the Guadalajara club.
Last Friday, the records of the 18 clubs with each of the soccer players that will be in the official squad for the start of this new semester were released, where the Chivas team selected the numbers that the soccer players from Guadalajara will wear.
Although the criticism has not been long in coming, since the club from Guadalajara has been the target of criticism because it signs Mexican elements that have other nationalities, a specific case of Leslie Ramirezin the feminine, and more recently that of Santiago Ormenoin the first team.
oscar whalley He is the son of a Mexican mother, but he has been in Spain all his life, which is why in his beginnings he never played in Aztec soccer, a situation that has provoked criticism from detractors of the rojiblanco club.
However, in article 26 of the Liga MX regulations, it is stipulated that if documentation of being Mexican is verified, there will be no major inconvenience to appear as a soccer player Formed in Mexico.
