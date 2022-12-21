Federico Zapata has been expelled this Wednesday from the Argentine rock group Los Caligaris, in which he worked as a trombonist, for some comments on Twitter in which he messed with all Mexicans: “You are different because of your envy, resentment and for having the broken tail”. He was replying to a previous tweet by Mexican sports journalist Paco Villa, which criticized Emiliano E.he drew Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentine team, for his performance after the game that gave them victory in the World Cup: “The famous Dibu is a great goalkeeper, his mentality and quality are admirable, but he is also the most braggart goalkeeper and the competitor most despicable in the world.” Zapata didn’t take three hours to delete his comment and apologize, but it was too late.

The Caligaris have published a statement in which they showed their sadness at the words of their partner. “We are very sorry for the situation that has been generated from Federico Zapata’s tweets. His words do not reflect our values, our feelings, our love for Mexico and its people, ”the group led by Raúl Sencillez, the lead singer, who has the shield of the flag of Mexico tattooed on his left shoulder, wrote on his social networks. Mexico. “His statements about him, full of violence, do not represent us. If they touch Mexico, they touch us”, stated the Argentine band that combines rock with other genres such as the quartet and ska..

Paco Villa’s tweet continued like this: “He is world champion, and how good for him and for the Argentines, but he will be remembered for that grotesque image.” He refers to the image of Martínez after receiving the golden hand, the award for the best goalkeeper of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup. In an act that has been described as childish and immature, the drawing he placed the award between his legs while pointing to the stands with a puzzled expression. This was not the only unfortunate gesture from the goalkeeper after the victory, as the team also chanted racist chants towards Kylian Mbappé, the striker for the French team, who scored four goals for them in the final.

Federico Zapata, in his criticism of Villa’s comment, asked the Mexicans: “Stop crying, try American football or baseball, the best soccer players they have there are called foreigners… fagot.” At 11:18 this Wednesday, three hours later, he apologized for his comment: “Apologies to all the people who felt offended, it was not my intention to go against a town that has given me so much joy and so many beautiful experiences.” “There is no anger or hatred in my heart for anyone who has not done something bad to me,” continued his message to the Mexicans. However, these were in vain, as shortly after he deleted the messages, closed his Twitter account and was fired from the band.

Los Caligaris are a rock group created in 1997 in the Argentine city of Córdoba by the brothers Martín and Diego Pamigilione, whose stage name is Raúl Sencillez. Now it has 11 members and mixes rock with genres like the quartet and ska., which results in a proposal with circus airs and stagings that are a mix between a music concert, a recital and a show in all its splendor. One of their biggest venues, apart from Argentina, is Mexico, where they have a large number of fans and where they regularly perform concerts.

