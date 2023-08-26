Does Donald Trump really weigh 98 kg, as claimed by his criminal file, released by the Atlanta authorities? Many Americans are asking this Friday, a day after the former president refused to be weighed at the police station where he was briefly detained.

On social media, anonymous people who claim to weigh 98kg reacted by posting a snapshot of themselves, appearing much thinner than the mogul.

The photo Trump authorities took of him when he turned himself in to authorities. Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Some suggest that the ex-president’s real weight is probably closer to 115 or 120 kilos.

Although he was subjected to humiliating identification, including a photo, at the Fulton County (Georgia) jail on Thursday, Trump was authorized to provide his anthropometric data himself.

As he stated, he measures 1.90 meters and weighs 97.5 kilograms.

“If Donald Trump weighs 200 pounds, as it says on his prison record, then I dated Halle Berry,” joked Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic lawmaker from South Carolina.

MSNBC posted a gallery of full-length portraits of Trump and compared them to similarly sized photos of sports legends.

At his supposed 97.5kg, Trump looks considerably fatter than American football players Tom Brady (1.93m, 102kg) and Lamar Jackson (1.88m, 98kg), or even boxer Mohamed Ali. (1.91 meters 97 kg).

In January 2018, the White House physician claimed that the president was 6’3″ and weighed 220 pounds, bringing his body mass index to 29.9, just below the obesity threshold (30).

Since then, would Trump, who is rarely seen exercising and who claims to like hamburgers and sodas, have lost at least 20 pounds?

In the networks, many also ironize about the color of Trump’s hair, which he himself mentions in his criminal file as “Venetian blonde.”

AFP