Senén Turienzo Llamazares had left alone, without ice axes or crampons, and a guard even warned him not to continue. But the 23-year-old from Leon continued his route at 1,800 meters through the Picos de Europa and never reached the collection point of Sotres, in Asturias.

On the same Monday, his brother notified 112 of Castilla y León and from the first moment the communities of Cantabria and Asturias coordinated the search efforts in the mountainous area. In these four long days, before the Leonese was found alive today, Friday at noon, several members of the 112 of the two autonomies, as well as the Mountain Rescue and Intervention groups (Greim) of the Civil Guard, traveled to the mountain range to speed up the search efforts.

We are surprised and also very angry at the denial by the Government in Cantabria of mobilizing the UME. The request was coordinated by both the Principality of Asturias and the Government of Cantabria in response to the search for a 23-year-old boy.

The first hours, 1,800 meters. search are crucial. Mobilize all the means that the national Civil Protection system has. Yesterday an on-site assessment was made and the technicians and not the politicians of both communities determined that given the immensity and orography of the place and the weather conditions, it was necessary to mobilize all possible means. Yesterday at 12 at night Counselor Urrutia received a call from the Government delegate in Cantabria telling her: “they are not going to come.” We cannot contradict the technicians. It seems incredible that with what we have experienced in this country two months ago, we have not learned anything. It seems incredible that someone has been