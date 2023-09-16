Xóchitl Gálvez during a proselytizing event in Mexico City, on September 3. Marco Ugarte (AP)

In recent hours, social networks have been tirelessly reproducing the political controversy over the house of Xóchitl Gálvez, the target of all the attacks since she became a candidate for the Broad Front for Mexico and revolutionized a partisan battle that was very subdued. But the attacks on Gálvez must be measured, because the PAN member returns them like a boomerang and takes unexpected advantage of them. The Morenistas, López Obrador’s party, have reported that her house does not have administrative permits for use and occupation and have asked that it be demolished. Immediately, the candidate launched several hashtag far-reaching, challenging them to tear down their homes, because thousands of Mexicans will open their doors to them. And without thinking twice, this Thursday night she went to dinner at the humble table of “Doña Marina” and her family, who invited her to follow the advertising thread. She then posted photos of herself with all of them. President López Obrador also played bagpipes on this matter in his Mañanera, recalling that he suffered tremendous attacks when he was a candidate: “They are talking about the destruction of the house that was allegedly built without permits, and that it must be destroyed. No, neither burn books nor use the pillory or the marro to destroy anything. We have to see each other as adversaries, not enemies,” he said.

“If they take away my kitchen, I will have someone to give me a taco on every corner.” He has even addressed the issue with a consonant rhyme on the social network that shares his political symbol, Gálvez even laughs at his shadow, but between jokes, he reveals himself to a candidate who needs him. To give more thread to the kite, he has directly questioned who will probably be his electoral opponent in the cherry party: “Claudia Sheinbaum, do you really agree with demolishing my house and those of my neighbors? This idea came from your campaign team, do you really think this adds up to you? […]This is authoritarianism and abuse of power. Follow him, order it demolished, even if everything is in order and legal. “Thousands of Mexicans have already written to me to open the door of their house,” he says in a tweet.

Sheinbaum has responded on the same social network: “I am in favor of building houses, not demolishing them, as I did in Mexico City.” The Moreno candidate does not waste the opportunity either: “I am also in favor of denouncing real estate corruption,” a bomb aimed at the PAN, which has a major political problem due to urban corruption in one of the mayors that govern the capital and that fully affects to leaders of that party. While the campaign arrives, each person implements their strategy. Gálvez gains ground and popularity with social networks, where she exploits that “own, disruptive personality” that, as she herself says, has led her to where she is. The Morenistas, before knowing the president’s version on this matter, aired the class struggle, which mobilizes their electorate like no other, and they present the PAN member as a businesswoman with dark dealings with the Administration for her economic benefit, who has created a farce about his humble and indigenous origins and now that his house is illegal. “They are terrified,” Gálvez responds, but the ruling party still has a 40-point advantage in the polls so that it feels electoral terror, while the opposition looks askance at the decisions that the Citizen Movement can still make for the presidential elections, and they do not stop throw ties to former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who emerged losing and angry from the internal Morenoist contest.

Image spread on social networks of the facade of Xóchitl Gálvez’s house.

The advantage of the right-wing candidate is that she has no party affiliation, despite being a senator on the PAN bench, and she declares herself “colorblind” with respect to the colors of the political parties, although the PRI flags fly in his pre-campaign actions. Both parties are heavily punished by political corruption and, knowing this, Gálvez shows from time to time the precise distance from those formations that support her candidacy. She relies on social networks, with which her casual disposition is a match made in heaven. His colleague in the Senate, Lilly Téllez, who refused to present credentials to compete with Gálvez for the right-wing candidacy and retired to her winter quarters, has published a video in which she also invites him to her house to eat broth to recover. of the effort he is developing these days. Téllez places herself politically in the corner of the extreme right, a faction with which the candidate does not share much and to which she has directed some somewhat mocking messages. But now Téllez opens her house to her and she thanks him, very heartily: “I saw that you are not only great with chocolate cake, but also with tortilla soup.”

The candidate knows that she needs support that extends from the center to the extreme right in order to stop the momentum that President López Obrador’s party still shows in the polls, which would obtain 66% of the effective vote compared to 26% for the Frente Amplio. Mexico if citizens went to the polls today, according to a recent survey. Furthermore, an unexpected outbreak has emerged on the far-right flank. The actor and founder of Viva México, Eduardo Verástegui, has registered as a candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. The division of forces is the great enemy of any party, especially in the Frente Amplio por México, where three formations have had to unite to put even a little pressure on Morena, and where they still fear that the Citizen Movement, which refuses to join with them, could steal a precious electorate that they need.

For now, Gálvez has not just made a skid that will derail her from the race, something that some predicted was likely. The somewhat bizarre and talkative behavior of the PAN candidate is usually seen as a potential danger. He who talks a lot, errs a lot, as the saying goes, and there are many who believe that this exposure in the media and networks will end up playing tricks on him. The candidate endures, between jokes and truth, although her image is not at the top of the political table either. The last survey commissioned by this newspaper revealed the bad or very bad opinion that many citizens still have of her. 32% declared this and it was the highest percentage, then the lowest rating. The far-right Verástegui scored 29%, better than her. And so, in descending progression, passing through Samuel García (21%), Marcelo Ebrard (16%) and Sheinbaum (10%), the best rated. Not everything is played on social networks.

