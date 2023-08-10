Last Tuesday, the Águilas del América team said goodbye to the Leagues Cup in a controversial way, falling in a penalty shootout and sudden death against Nashville SC.
When the score ended tied 2-2 in the regular season, everything went into extra time, and the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon he had saved the rival player’s shot, thus celebrating his pass to the quarterfinals of the competition, however, a few minutes later, the VAR invalidated the action.
At that time, the TUDN signal sent commercials and the viewers were left with the idea that the Mexican team had advanced to the next round, however, in the MLS signal on Apple TV, the invalidation of the saved because the goalkeeper went ahead, that’s how the charge had to be repeated.
The next collector for América was Jonathan Dos Santos, who missed his shot, so that Daniel Lovitz immediately appeared and sentenced the series 6-5 for the American team.
Much has been said about the fact that this action was a ‘robbery’ from the Mexican team, although the reality is that the goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón did take the lead, and in the various shots the cream-blue goalkeeper can be seen getting ahead of the action.
For now, America seeks to turn the page and is already preparing to face the 2023 Opening Tournament, where so far they are in 12th place with 3 units.
