As every summer, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is meeting in Washington giving way to a new period of sessions in which the situation of human rights in the region and the member countries of the inter-American system is evaluated.

(Read here: US Senate conditions aid to report on Petro’s anti-drug strategy)

Session 187, which ended last Friday and included 20 public hearings of various kinds, unlike previous years, it did not have any space dedicated to Colombia.

(See also: Petro’s ‘Socialism’, issue to be evaluated by the US Congress on Colombia)

Although it is not the first period in recent history in which the IACHR does not schedule a hearing on the countrys, it does look like something a little out of the ordinary since, in general, Colombia has been under the magnifying glass of this hemispheric organization with at least two or three hearings per session over the last 25 years.

EL TIEMPO reviewed the IACHR files and found that throughout this period (2022, not counting so far in 2023) the average number of annual hearings on the country has been at least 13. If only the last ten years are taken, the figure drops to eight per year, while in 2023 there has only been one hearing on the country, in March.

If the figures are reviewed by presidential terms, the contrasts are also obvious. During the presidency of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, almost one hundred were carried out between 2002 and 2006 and another 50 between 2010 and 2014.

In the case of the government of Juan Manuel Santos, there were 36 between 2010 and 2014, and 32, from 2014 to 2018. During Iván Duque’s four-year term, there were 25.

And if the hearings held in the first year in office of the former rulers in the last 20 years are evaluated, the figures also have a differential. During the first year in office of former President Álvaro Uribe, for example, a total of 30 hearings were held at the IACHR.

In the current term of President Gustavo Petro, close to completing his first year, for his part, three hearings have been held.

In the case of Juan Manuel Santos, the Commission held a cumulative nine hearings. While, during the first year of Iván Duque as president of Colombia, the IACHR held six hearings.

In the current term of President Gustavo Petro, close to completing his first year, for his part, three hearings have been held. Two of them in October of last year, which had been requested before he became president, and the one this year, which was about a 1990 case that seeks to determine the responsibility of the State for murders committed on the north coast of the country and involving the National Navy.

The situation of violence in the Colombian territories is serious and requires constant monitoring with all the mechanisms that the Commission has.

This newspaper made various consultations between the NGO community and former officials to find out their impression of the current drop in audiences about the country. According to Juan Pappier of Human Rights Watch (HRW), “Whatever the reason for this, it is a pity that there will be no hearing on Colombia in this session of the IACHR. The situation of violence in the Colombian territories is serious and requires constant monitoring with all the main mechanisms that the Commission has.”.

Pappier highlighted that, recently, HRW documented that in these first six months of the year, 77 human rights defenders and social leaders were assassinated in the country. This added to the fact that, in its annual report, revealed last March, the US State Department once again concluded that the human rights situation in Colombia continues to be delicate, and warned that there are many questions about the “total peace” that Petro has proposed.

Stock photo of banners about social leaders.

What does the IACHR say?

In recent years, the IACHR has devoted its hearings on the country to review issues such as the murder of defenders and activists, ‘false positives’, peace agreements, and the general situation of human rights. In general, and this is an almost hemispheric dynamic, the governments of the day try to avoid hearings, since they are seen as a kind of inspection.

However, the sessions in which there were no hearings on the country coincided with particular moments. The first occurred in 2017, when the IACHR dedicated the hearings to cases from North America, particularly from the United States and Canada; the following year, in 2018, when these were held in Bogotá, and the issue was stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This newspaper consulted with the IACHR and asked for an official statement on the absence of hearings on Colombia in this period of sessions and their low number so far in 2023.

In this regard, the Commission assured that IACHR hearings are generally scheduled in three ways: requested directly by the Commission, by members of civil society, or by the member states. But, in all cases, the Commission has the last word to specify the summons.

“The IACHR decides which public hearings will be held in each period of sessions, based on the institutional regulations, taking into account criteria of geographical balance and thematic issues of the relevant human rights agenda in the region,” they stated.

File photo of a meeting of the Foreign Ministry with the IACHR.

In this sense, and according to the Commission, the reasons are due to the fact that it was decided to give relevance to Caribbean countries, such as Belize, Haiti and Jamaica, which face a complex human rights situation.

However, although they acknowledge that in 2023 the hearings dedicated to Colombia have been reduced, they affirm that the country was present in hearings of a regional nature that were held on “obstetric violence, defenders, forced disappearance, women who are relatives of persons deprived of their liberty and judicial proceedings against persons who exercise freedom of expression.”

In addition, The IACHR affirms that the hearings are just one of the mechanisms used to monitor the situation and that they are added to the visits to the countries, the thematic reports, its annual report, and different follow-up mechanisms for the recommendations.

Regarding the latter, the Court mentions that in January of this year the follow-up report on the recommendations that arose after a visit to the country in 2021 was published and that last June the Mechanism for Joint Follow-up on Compliance with the Recommendations was created.

“Given the foregoing, it is emphasized that it is important to understand the comprehensiveness of the mechanisms that the IACHR has to contribute effectively to the promotion and protection of human rights and those that are being implemented within the framework of a strategy in broad dialogue with various sectors of each society or country,” said the IACHR.

The Court mentions that in January of this year the follow-up report on the recommendations that arose after a visit to the country in 2021 was published. See also Elon Musk ended the uncertainty and announced that he will finally buy Twitter

Despite the argument, the issue is still disturbing because it could be perceived as a lack of follow-up on a situation in which human rights continue to be widely violated or, even worse, that there have been substantial improvements in the situation in the country, which goes against the figures handled by various organizations.

“It is curious that when there is a leftist government, in which illegal groups continue to assassinate leaders and people in the process of demobilization, the IACHR no longer holds hearings on Colombia. Perhaps this shows the unfortunate biases that are usually present in that body,” said former President Duque.

The International Office for Human Rights-Action Colombia (Oidhaco) prepared a report on the situation in the country between 2018 and 2022 with a coalition of 67 groups and international coordination organizations that included the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (Wola)..

At the end of last June, the report revealed that DD defenders. H H. and social leaders continue to be attacked, threatened and assassinated at record levels, despite the signing of the 2016 Peace Accords with the Farc. The report assured that it collapsed asking for progress in the application of collective protection measures, since the report indicates that the protection measures provided by the State through the National Protection Unit (UNP) are insufficient.

The former vice president and former ambassador Francisco Santos, who was in charge of the DD issue, was also critical. H H. during Uribe’s two four-year terms: “For me, what it shows is that the IACHR only looks at the issue of human rights from an ideological agenda.”

Data from the UN Verification Mission detail that between January 2018 and May 2023, 1,264 human rights defenders and social leaders have been murdered, as well as 329 peace signatories.

Given this gloomy panorama, the IACHR’s activity does not seem to respond to the reality that the country is experiencing.

“It is important that the IACHR does not lose interest and its monitoring function in the face of the DD situation. H H. in the country that continues to be very delicate, as evidenced by the murder of human rights defenders, social leaders and demobilized members of the Farc”, sums up former President Santos. What will happen?

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

On Twitter: @sergom68