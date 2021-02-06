The provincial deputy of Together for Change Manuel Pagliaroni He said that in recent times and as a result of the treatment of the bill for a new mining zoning “the environment became very violent in the province, a crack was made that stopped being political to become very dangerous” and revealed until last night had police personnel in my house.

“Nor it is pleasant neither for me; not for my family, not for my neighbors. There were threats and there are always them on the phone or on social media. I am surprised that no prosecutor has actually acted in the face of threats or possible direct actions or damages. Many deputies have received photos of their children with mafia messages. What is happening is very serious ”, denounced Pagliaroni in dialogue with Clarion.

The treatment of this law (which allows a new zoning that will include the central plateau, the poorest in the province) was postponed in the Chubut Legislature as a ruling in the Environment commission was not achieved on Friday. But, the situation went beyond the limits of the province: it is already an open secret that the sanction of the rule caused another intern between President Alberto Fernández and Vice Cristina Kirchner, as this newspaper reported on Friday.

It is that the first gave the endorsement to Governor Mariano Arcioni to move forward with the mining projects of the province in a meeting they held last week. Meanwhile, Cristina sent messages to the leadership of Kirchnerism in Chubut from stop “whatever the project” whose approval could put a senator at risk in the next election.

Asked about these versions, Pagliaroni accepted that “in the corridors of the Legislature, everyone knows that there were calls from Buenos Aires after Arcioni’s meeting with Alberto Fernández” but for now “no one from that party dares to make it public” .

It should be remembered that during his campaign for president, Alberto was in favor of mining projects. And the same was done recently by the president of the PJ José Luis Gioja, who was three times governor of San Juan, one of the pro-mining provinces par excellence. Perhaps at the same height as Santa Cruz, a province that has controlled Kirchnerism for decades.

One of the many demonstrations against mining in Chubut / Jornada

Pagliaroni said he did not know the reason why it was decided to suspend the extraordinary session of the Legislature from the commission. And he added that the project was dealt with for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, considering its length and the addition of several modifications that were incorporated by the deputies as some institutions.

“The project remains in committee and could be dealt with tomorrow, next week or never like any project that enters the Legislature,” he said.

The deputy forms a minority block of three legislators and already He anticipated that he will not accompany the project until there is “a proper social license.” Last year Anti-mining groups even set fire to Governor Arcioni’s office after a protest demonstration.

The rarefied political situation in the province due to the mining issue had another hot chapter: it was when Deputy Leyla Loyd Jones (who came to her bench as part of the Arcioni list) denounced that several deputies received 10 million pesos to vote in favor of the law.

This provoked a barrage of presentations by his peers before the Attorney General to vindicate themselves. The deputy, who said she had evidence, only gave the name of a lawyer from Trelew whom she accused of lobbying for mining companies. The serious accusation of Jones is being investigated by the Justice although, apparently, without much progress.

Now, the new intern produced by the dissimilar positions of President Alberto Fernández and his vice Cristina Kirchner regarding the Chubut mining law has opened another crack in their relations.

Today, the Frente de Todos has three national senators who are renewed this year: Nancy González, Juan Mario Pais and Alfredo Luenzo. The latter entered the Senate at the hands of the late Governor Mario Das Neves, a staunch enemy of the Kirchners.

After the death of Das Neves, Luenzo made the leap towards path K. The province of Chubut is going through a tough economic time with two and up to three months late in the payment of salaries to state officials.

Arcioni was hopeful that with a nod to Fernández regarding the new mining zoning, economic aid could arrive that would allow him to get out of the financial well in which he is located. But Cristina appeared and the fear of losing the elections. Then, it will be necessary to start all over again amid a climate of violence and threats. Carlos Guajardo