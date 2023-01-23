The controversy jumped back onto the pitch in what should have been a football party. Yesterday the final of the women’s Spanish Super Cup was played, and ended up leaving an image that flooded social networks with a multitude of criticisms of the actions and behavior of the Federation.
A video went viral in which the Barça players went one by one collecting their own medals from the boxes and hanging them themselves, while a red carpet was laid out for the men in Saudi Arabia and all the leaders of the Federation to hang their awards on them and congratulate them on the achievement achieved.
Both Rubiales and the coach Jorge Vilda watched the game from the box, but none of them went down to the medal ceremony for the Barça and Real Sociedad players.
Consequence of the commotion RFEF has issued the following statement: “In accordance with the RFEF award protocols, and taking into account both the high number of institutional representation, as well as the infrastructures for access to the box from the stadium grass, the Protocol department decided activate the delivery ceremony in the box in the same way that it is carried out in the Copa del Rey: delivery of the Cup to the captain of the champion team and delivery of medals to the winning team on the pitch/dressing room”.
Javier Tebas has also wanted to charge against the president of the Federation with the following tweet:
The Association of Spanish Soccer Players, AFEhas joined the protests with the following statement: “The Association of Spanish Soccer Players wants to denounce through this statement what happened in the final of the women’s Spanish Super Cup played in Mérida, in which the footballers of the Barcelona Football Club, brilliant champions of the tournament, and of Real Sociedad were belittled, among other things, during the moment of collecting the medals of champions and runners-up”.
“Discrimination that has also been more than evident in other aspects of the final, such as, for example, the means made available to the participating teams in both competitions, since the VAR was implemented in the men’s Super Cup, something that did not happen in the female,” the statement concluded.
