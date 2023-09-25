Mexico prepares for the ninth anniversary of Ayotzinapa case. Still unsolved, the brutal attack against a group of rural students, in Iguala, in the State of Guerrero, on September 26 and 27, 2014, and the disappearance of 43, has become a problem for the Government. The Executive, which bet a good part of its political capital on its resolution, sees how the investigation is becoming entrenched. The families are determined to obtain dozens of military intelligence documents that, they maintain, would contain information about the attack and the fate of the boys. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, maintains a distant position: those papers do not exist.

Last Wednesday, the families of the 43 met with the president at the National Palace. They brought a document, signed by everyone, based on the demands made over the years by the GIEI, the group of experts commissioned to Mexico by the IACHR, which has investigated the case, together with the special unit of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic ( FGR), and the presidential commission, headed by the Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas. The GIEI has indicated that the Army spied on the communications of the criminal group that attacked the students, Guerreros Unidos. And that in these exchanges, captured in documents, information appears about the fate of the 43.

In the letter they delivered to López Obrador this Wednesday, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the families request dozens of documents, prepared between April and October 2014. They are the famous cerfis, or CRFI documents, in reference to the Regional Fusion Center of Intelligence, central region, which operated at the time in Iguala. The documents are part of the bureaucracy generated by this organization then. The GIEI and the presidential commission have proven that these types of documents exist. Between October 2021 and last July, both teams, especially the first, have reported the content of some, found randomly in military archives.

The content of the messages found, communications intercepted by the CRFI central region, speaks of the military’s knowledge of the criminal group that attacked the students, Guerreros Unidos, and its network of complicities. In the known exchanges, on September 26, the day of the attack, and October 4, the fate of the missing students is discussed. The big question for the families of the 43 is why the Army pretends that there are no documents of this type. And, above all, why López Obrador blindly believes in the military version.

In the document they delivered to the president, the families point out: “Among these documents, one stands out that states that 17 of our children were being taken to a place to deprive them of their lives, but it is a letter-sized sheet of paper, which gives an account “of an incomplete intercepted communication, so it is necessary for the Army to deliver the complete communication, so that we can know what happened to the 17 young people.” The document they refer to is that of September 26, already known. THE GIEI has been able to prove in recent years that this document is part of a larger interception, but the Army has denied that such a thing exists.

This Monday, Encinas himself and other officials will receive the families of the 43 again, after reviewing, as López Obrador said, the archive of documents accumulated over the years by investigators. “We are gathering again… Not information, but, let’s see, what they ask of us, what has been delivered, what is missing, and if it exists, give it. All so as not to continue deepening differences. Because the last thing we want is for there to be misinformation,” said the president.

The whereabouts

From the National Palace, the priorities and interests are actually different. For López Obrador, the important thing is the whereabouts of the boys. Find them. He said it himself on Thursday at a press conference. Of the three points to be resolved, the whereabouts, the cover-up orchestrated by the previous Government, and the details of the attack and the routes of disappearance, the first is fundamental. The president’s influence over the investigation teams that continue to function, the Prosecutor’s Office and the commission – the GIEI left the case in July – is so great that his priority has become everyone’s.

Sources close to the case point out that, currently, the work of the FGR’s special unit for the case, the UEILCA, and the Encinas commission, is reduced to searching for people who may have information about the disappearance of the 43, interviewing them, and exploit the data they provide. Search under every stone in the center of Guerrero, to try to find remains of the normalistas. This has happened lately with searches, for example, in several communities in Cuetzala del Progreso, those closest to Cocula and Iguala, unexplored until this year.

In July, investigation teams conducted at least three searches in that area, with positive results in two of them. By positive, the researchers refer to the discovery of bone fragments, in this case minor. The location of this type of fragments, normally worn by rain and sun, has been common in recent years. In one of the annexes to the report it presented last year, the presidential commission noted that since 2019, investigators carried out 102 search actions with positive results in 17 of them. In three of those 17, skeletal remains of two of the 43 appeared, Jhosivani Guerrero and Christian Rodríguez.

The question is how they recruit informants and what interests they may have in providing information. Over the years, only one of the UEILCA witnesses, still with prosecutor Omar Gómez Trejo in charge, has given information that has allowed the discovery of the remains of the normalistas. This is the protected witness Juan, a former member of Guerreros Unidos who, through old subordinates, pointed out the slopes of a ravine in Cocula, as the place where remains of some of the 43 were scattered. Indeed, the investigators found there remains of Rodríguez and Guerrero.

The clues that Juan gave were given in a context of collaboration. The alleged criminal has testified extensively before the UEILCA about what happened on the night of the attack and the following days. His testimony has served to strengthen the accusations against some of those detained in recent years, including soldiers. At the same time, his story excludes any participation on his part and raises situations that have not been proven, such as the transfer of a group of the 43 to an Army barracks in Iguala, or the disappearance of the bodies of some of them in the crematorium. from a funeral home in the municipality.

Whatever he said, whether true or not, or only partially true, investigators have never doubted Juan’s knowledge of the underworld in the central region of Guerrero and the night of the events. The question now is whether the witnesses who are providing information to the commission and the UEILCA have a similar level of knowledge, so that the searches are not in vain. López Obrador reiterated this week his call for the collaboration of anyone who knows about the case. The president pointed out that his mornings are seen even in prisons.

