Star Wars fans are on war footing against Star Wars: The Acolyte the new series airing these days on Disney+, accused of having modified some details now considered part of the canon . Before continuing, we would like to warn you that below we will give some previews of the series. These are minor details, but we know that someone is particularly sensitive to the topic. So be warned: if you don’t want to know anything before seeing it, don’t continue reading.

Year more, year less

Star Wars: The Acolyte had already been accused of having modified the origins of Anakin Skywalker, receiving a bombardment of negative reviews for the very serious fault. Not even time to calm things down, before here comes another change considered inappropriate: the age of Ki-Adi-Mundia member of the Jedi Council during the Galactic Republic, as well as Yoda’s former apprentice.

One of the female characters in The Acolyte

Ours appeared in The Acolyte and Episode I: The Phantom Menace, which are a hundred years apart from each other. Actually Ki-Adi-Mundi’s birthdate was only mentioned in Star Wars Legends, non-canonical stories, which talked about 93 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) but that was enough to unleash the fans, who evidently have to do something in their free time. For reference, consider that Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is set roughly in the year 32 BBY, while The Acolyte is set in 132 BBY.

We are of course talking about an ultra secondary character, who only makes a cameo in the fourth episode of The Acolyte. Furthermore, as mentioned, his birthdate was not in canonso the authors had no real positioning limitations.

For the rest, if you want other details on the series, we refer you to our review.