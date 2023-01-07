Marcela Ríos, Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Chile, in July 2022. Deputies and Deputies

Marcela Ríos, the Minister of Justice of Chile, has left the Cabinet of Gabriel Boric this Saturday afternoon. The political scientist was about to serve 10 months in office, but her departure comes at a complex time for La Moneda. The president announced on December 30 the pardons of 13 people convicted of the social outbreaks of 2019. The decision was questioned by different sectors for the moment, the justifications of the president and the lack of prolixity in the process. The opposition was going to present a constitutional accusation in Congress on Monday that sought the resignation of Ríos, which pushed Boric to ask for his resignation before the initiative was finalized.

The lawyer Luis Cordero will take from Monday the witness left by Ríos. The departure of the minister has not been the only consequence of the pardon process. La Moneda reported this Saturday the resignation of Boric’s chief of staff, Matías Meza-Lopehandía, one of the main trusted men of the left-wing president, and who would have played an important role in the liberties granted. The president himself explained the departure of Ríos “because there were untidiness” in the execution of the process. “When situations of these characteristics occur in politics, we must assume responsibilities,” the president added to the press.

This has not been the only problem faced by Ríos, who is a member of the same party as President Boric, Social Convergence. Chile has not had a national prosecutor for three months due to the government’s problems in getting its candidates ratified by the Senate. This negotiation is usually carried out by the Ministry of Justice and other portfolios. This is a new fit from the La Moncloa team. In September, after the plebiscite, Boric changed central pieces of his Cabinet. The departure of the Minister of Social Development, Jeannette Vega, also took place on August 25, due to unauthorized contacts with one of the radical Mapuche leaders, Héctor Llaitul.

The left-wing president released 12 detainees in December in the framework of social protests. This was one of his presidential campaign promises, which he later found himself forced to qualify in the second round that pitted him against the far-right José Antonio Kast. Boric also pardoned a man sentenced to 16 years in prison for the assault on a Santander bank in 2013. The subject, Jorge Mateluna, had been part of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front (FPMR), an organization that took up arms in the dictatorship. Although forgiveness is a power allowed to the president, for humanitarian reasons and to guarantee social peace, the decision has generated problems for his Administration and has marked the political start of 2023. The opposition Renovación Nacional has denounced the facts for prevarication.

“I hope it is an issue that we consider settled and that we turn the page,” Boric asked Thursday from southern Chile. But new information on those pardoned, released in the last few hours, have kept the issue on the front line of the agenda. LThe television channel Canal 13 broadcast a report which reported the long record of one of those pardoned, Luis Castillo Opazo, who will be free on Sunday for 35 years. According to the investigation, he was arrested on May 11, 2020 in Illapel, a city in the north of the country, after the Atacama Prosecutor’s Office accumulated 250 hours of recordings obtained in the framework of the protests that involved him in various crimes: disorders, damages, mistreatment of police officers, robbery. The images show peaceful protesters confronting Castillo, who participated in an assault on the Copiapó Civil Registry, the office where ID cards, passports and other documents are issued. He also looted a car. According to prosecutors, Castillo not only confessed to his participation in the events, but also collaborated with the investigators. The Justice sentenced him to four years in prison for seven crimes.

While serving his sentence, Castillo was sanctioned several times for storing bladed weapons in his cell and for having cell phones and Internet access. He sent messages abroad: “We haven’t won anything yet, comrades. Do not let go of the streets, be brave, my companions. Let’s win the battles we are leading, compañeros ”, Castillo said in his videos. He defined himself as a political prisoner and rodriguista (from the FPMR). He had a long list of common crimes in his background, prior to the social outbreak of 2019. He added 26 open court cases before being arrested due to the protests. According to the report, between 2005 and 2017 he had been convicted five times for simple theft, frustrated simple theft, less serious injuries, robbery with violence and surprise robbery. The largest of his sentences was 10 years in prison and the Gendarmerie even recorded an escape attempt.

“It is a difficult decision, but I do it thinking about the good of the country. We have to heal these wounds. We are living through a tremendously complex process. These are young people who are not criminals, ”Boric said earlier, when he justified his decision before public opinion. Upon leaving prison, Castillo recorded a video message: “Where there is misery there will be rebellion, where there is inequality there will be rebellion. Because we insurgents don’t calm down, we don’t rest.”

Boric’s claim that these were youths who were not criminals fell like a house of cards. The gendarmerie warned in mid-December that Castillo had “a high criminal commitment”, although the benefit was granted. The same thing happened with a second released. The release decrees show that the government was aware of the recidivism in at least five cases. Both matters depend on the Ministry of Justice led by Ríos.

The day the pardons were made public, La Moneda first reported 10 benefited prisoners, including Castillo. Later, Justice assured that neither Castillo nor another of the condemned were pardoned, but two other names were added. Finally, they included them all.

The pardons occurred in the midst of a security crisis recognized by all political sectors and challenging the state. Boric’s decision came just as his Interior Minister, the socialist Carolina Tohá, was finalizing the details of the negotiation between the ruling party and the opposition for a robust security agenda. This was frozen from the 13 releases.

The episode has also entangled the Executive with the Judiciary. Boric said he had a “deep conviction” that in the trial of Jorge Matulena, accused of a bathroom robbery, there were “irregularities” and that he was convinced of his innocence. The Supreme Court reminded him that “neither the president nor Congress can exercise judicial functions, address pending cases, review the foundations or content of their resolutions or revive dead processes.” Experts consider this confrontation between the two powers unprecedented. At least since the return to democracy in 1990, as analyzed by Isidro Solís, Michelle Bachelet’s former Minister of Justice in her first government.

After the judges’ response, Boric had to go out in person to read a statement to put cold cloths on the controversy. Support for the Administration has fallen 8% since April. Disapproval, meanwhile, rose 12 points, from 49% to 61%, according to a survey by the Center for Public Studies (CEP).

