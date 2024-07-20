If the negotiations between the Socialists and Republicans come to a successful conclusion, the future of Salvador Illa’s investiture as president of the Generalitat will be in the hands of the 8,700 members of Esquerra Republicana. The party’s leadership has promised to hold a consultation, which has not yet been set, but which will take place amid internal turmoil within the party. Added to the struggle for leadership is the discontent over the attempt by part of the leadership to hide the party’s role in the poster campaign against the Maragall brothers, which took place in the last municipal elections. The poor practice and its clumsy management are a torpedo to the trust in the leadership, an intangible and volatile element but one on which the strategy pivoted in order to guarantee support for the PSC.

The week ends with the image of Marta Rovira, the interim leader of the party, taking the reins of the negotiations with the socialists in person and seeing how one of the gestures she had been asking for days came to fruition. The scheduling of the transfer of line 1 of the Catalan commuter trains from the State to the Generalitat specifies what was agreed last November, within the framework of Pedro Sánchez’s investiture and which the Republicans asked for as a “clean sheet” for a new pact. It has not been the only relevant news about ERC: on Wednesday, audios were released showing how part of its leadership had manoeuvred to try to cover up its responsibility in a campaign against its own candidate for mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ernest Maragall. in March 2023, when posters appeared with the phrase “Alzheimer’s out of Barcelona”, in which the Republican and his brother Pasqual, who suffers from that disease, were seen. The police investigation revealed the link with ERC, as the posters were paid for by party activists through a secret structure.

What for the common citizen is just another piece of news, in the ranks of ERC it is material for internal analysis. “What credibility will the renewal have if we do not first cut it off at the root? [las malas praxis]“?” asks a Republican mayor of the Barcelona Metropolitan Area, who was once close to the Socialists and was very critical of the party’s communication strategy. “The risk that the referendum will be used as a punishment for the leadership is growing and it will be difficult to stop it,” warns a former mayor of the province of Tarragona, now retired from the front line. “We are mature enough as a party to be able to separate one thing from the other, and we are not going to be able to stop it.” [el pacto] from the other [crisis interna]”, says a crushed stone activist from the Sant Martí district in the Catalan capital, who sees an agreement as desirable if what is proposed is good.

Trust in the leadership has been fundamental to the behaviour of the Esquerra rank and file in recent years and it is in a very bad state at a key moment. Not only because of the future of the Government but also because the delicate balance that sustains the socialists and their partners from Sumar in La Moncloa is at stake. The arrival of Oriol Junqueras and Marta Rovira to the leadership of the pro-independence party in 2011 opened a period of calm for a formation that had the Cainite struggle as its hallmark and that the image of constant internal crisis was paid for electorally. This communion of the rank and file with the tandem that shepherded them cemented the path of ERC to achieve its highest quotas of power, until last year everything went wrong and since then there have been four defeats in a row.

The Esquerra plan to give its approval to the investiture involves a maximum demand – the special financing for Catalonia – and it does not intend to give up on this in the negotiation process. Sources from the Republican leadership privately accept the risk that the Socialists’ proposal may be inferior but say that the Socialists are aware of the need for it to be “attractive”. And that is where the confidence in what was negotiated by the leadership now headed by Rovira came into play. As already happened with Sánchez’s investiture in 2019, with the pardons for the secessionist leaders as a counterpart, the yes of the bases to abstain did not fall on the agreement itself but was a simple vote of confidence to a leadership that, it was expected, would have a way to make the Socialists keep their word.

The newspaper archives confirm this credibility. Last November, 43% of the members with the right to vote participated in the consultation that sought to gauge support for the agreement reached between Junqueras and the socialist minister Félix Bolaños for Sánchez to remain in La Moncloa. 89% voted in favour, while 9% voted against. Three years earlier, the possibility of abstaining in favour of the socialist leader if he started the dialogue table between governments received 94% of the votes, with a participation of seven out of ten members.

The support of the rank and file for its leadership in the last decade of ERC’s history has been overwhelming, not only in endorsing its plans but also in the processes that have revalidated mandates. In November 2022, the Junqueras-Rovira duo won a third term by garnering 87% of the votes, with half of the census participating in the election process. In 2019, participation was seven percentage points higher, with 88% support for the tandem.

The composition of the ERC membership has not changed substantially from those votes to now. The average age of the militants is 55 years old (you can be a member of the youth wing until you are 28), 60% men and 40% women, and with an average of nine years of membership. Its presence is widely spread throughout Catalonia, although especially concentrated in the Barcelona Metropolitan Area. A decade ago, ERC had 7,790 members. The peak of members came in 2019, with 9,844 registered members.

“In ERC there have always been sectors more inclined to the national axis with others with a more clearly leftist mentality,” adds journalist Manel Lucas, author of A brief history of Esquerra. And the current struggle within the party, he recalls, does not have the ideological character that marked the confrontation between Josep-Lluís Carod-Rovira and Joan Puigcercós at the beginning of the 2000s. “The requests to reject the agreement will come from the sectors that have already clearly expressed themselves against this agreement. They could have influence, but this does not arise from the Rovira-Junqueras fracture,” he points out. “If the agreement that the leadership brings us is good for Catalonia, surely there will be many fewer requests for explanations.” [sobre los errores]”, adds the Sant Martí activist.

