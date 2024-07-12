One way or another, it seems that Assassin’s Creed Shadows continue to be at the center of controversyin this case with an accusation brought by the group specialized in historical reenactments, Sekigahara Teppo-taito which the recent Ubisoft’s apologies weren’t enough for the “theft” of a flag, and intends to go further.
As we reported a few days ago, the group in question, which specializes in historical reenactments centered on the Japanese feudal period, has accused Ubisoft of having used one of its flags without authorization, which appeared in some artwork related to the new chapter of the video game series.
After someone noticed this and brought it to the public’s attention, Ubisoft promptly apologized for the unauthorized use of the flag, and reported that the artwork in which it appears will no longer be used officially.
Between stolen flags and petitions
However, this did not seem to be enough for Sekigahara Teppo-tai, who reported that he was still not satisfied.
The problem, in fact, is that this illustration was printed on the art book included in the Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and this obviously represents a significant drawback.
In its apology message, Ubisoft addressed the issue, saying that it was removing the flag from all digital artwork except for those already printed in the art book, but it appears that the historical reenactment group has every intention of continuing the protest until the printed version is removed as well.
“The members of Sekigahara Teppo-tai have discussed the matter again,” said X user matchlock_kage, who took up the issue, “We have asked Ubisoft to remove image even from the collector’s edition art book. I’m not sure if this is possible, but I’ve contacted the company about it anyway.”
We are therefore awaiting any developments on the matter, which also came a few days after the one on the well-known petition that asked for the cancellation of the game due to alleged historical inaccuracies, especially regarding the protagonist of African origins.
