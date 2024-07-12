One way or another, it seems that Assassin’s Creed Shadows continue to be at the center of controversyin this case with an accusation brought by the group specialized in historical reenactments, Sekigahara Teppo-taito which the recent Ubisoft’s apologies weren’t enough for the “theft” of a flag, and intends to go further.

As we reported a few days ago, the group in question, which specializes in historical reenactments centered on the Japanese feudal period, has accused Ubisoft of having used one of its flags without authorization, which appeared in some artwork related to the new chapter of the video game series.

After someone noticed this and brought it to the public’s attention, Ubisoft promptly apologized for the unauthorized use of the flag, and reported that the artwork in which it appears will no longer be used officially.