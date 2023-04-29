Iwona WIeczorek disappeared in 2010 after leaving a nightclub in Sopot – a Polish city located on the coast between Gdansk and Gdynia – where she had gone to have fun with friends. Wieczorek was captured in the early hours of that morning by some security cameras near her parents’ house. Then the dark. 13 years after the girl’s disappearance, Poland has returned to talk about Iwona WIeczorek due to a video posted on TikTok. It is a deep-fake video, i.e. a movie made thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) software which, starting from real contents (images and audio) manages to create the features and movements of a body in an extremely realistic way and to faithfully imitate a certain item.

In this video Iwona WIeczorek appears – precisely reproduced with the help of artificial intelligence – while she says: “Do you recognize me? I’m Iwona WIeczorek. Today I will tell you my story”. He continues: “In July 2010, together with some friends, we decided to attend a party at the Dream Club in Sopot. It was not a good night, I had a fight with my friends and around 2:50 in the morning I left the disco and I headed home. I never got there though, because I disappeared under mysterious circumstances”. The video ends with the fake Iwona WIeczorek inviting users to express their theories about the circumstances of her disappearance.

“Why are they making fun of this human tragedy? – commented Iwona WIeczorek’s mother to the Fakt newspaper – Why are they playing with the image of my daughter and this family tragedy?”. Many users also railed against the initiative, calling it disgusting and tactless. Iwona WIeczorek is one of the most famous disappearance cases in Poland.

