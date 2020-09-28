Wout van Aert was disappointed after winning the silver at the Imola World Championships, a great result that he knew little by little due to the great form in which he was. “Alaphilippe left and took a few decisive meters. If he had crowned with him he had many options to win”, analyzed the Jumbo rider. However, the Belgian media insisted on asking him about what happened right after, when Van Aert stayed in the chasing group of Kwiatkowski, Hirschi, Fuglsang and his partner in the Jumbo and leader of the Tour, the Slovenian Roglic.

“It should have helped him more, with everything Van Aert has done for Roglic on the Tour. If I were Van Aert, I would never shoot Roglic again, “former runner Eddy Planckaert analyzed in Sporza on Belgian TV. An analysis in which it was obvious that they ran in different teams, but that did not sit very well in the country of Van Aert, who even said at a press conference that “everyone is asking him about that”: “I think Roglic did do his best and tried to hunt down Alaphilippe, but Julian was very strong.” A controversy that reached the ears of Roglic himself, who opined on the subject: “I gave everything I had. I would prefer that Van Aert, who is my partner, had won before Alaphilippe. “

And it is that the result of Van Aert, although historic as he was the third cyclist to achieve a double in the World Cup (after Olano and Indurain in 1995), did not leave the Belgian satisfied, as he recognized at the finish line: “When I analyze it with more time, maybe I will be more proud, but now I think that I was defeated twice.”