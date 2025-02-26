The first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid was a real Russian mountain. The mattress team was already winning 0-2 in the 6th minute of the game, but disconnected and the Culés went to the rest ahead on the scoreboard. AND In the third goal, marked by Iñigo Martínez, was the controversy of the match.

Barça’s central put 3-2 in a corner in the 41st minute, but Atlético de Madrid He claimed a Pau Cubarsí grab to Marcos Llorente in the area that would have prevented this following the brand of Iñigo Martínez.

The Spanish midfielder He stayed on the ground claiming the fault And while Barça celebrated, Simeone and Oblak asked for an infraction from the bench. However, both the Collegiate, Hernández Hernández, and the VAR considered that it was a clean play.

At the return of changing rooms, the other controversial action arrived, this time in favor of Barça. Lamine Yamal entered the Atlético de Madrid area and ended up claiming Samu Lino’s penalty. Again, the colleges did not whistle anything and from the mattress club they asked for a yellow card for the Spanish crack to simulate.