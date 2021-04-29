Before Héctor Martínez opened the account at the Monumental for River against Junior, there was a key play, that harmed the Colombian team and had Mill’s defender as the protagonist. What happened?

Attack of the visiting team, center to the River area when 23 minutes went and Martinez’s clear support to Miguel Borja (he grabbed his hips and then his arm) so that he would not reach the ball. It was foul and, therefore, a penalty for the Barranquilla team.

However, Paraguayan referee Juan Benítez did not see the action and let the game continue despite Junior’s claims. Among them, his DT Luis Perea, former Boca player.“We already know that this is the case,” the coach was heard, Notoriously upset by the penalty his team was not given.

The penalty from Martínez to Borja.

As if that were not enough, Martínez could have been expelled if the judge understood that he prevented an obvious scoring opportunity. The foul was not in dispute of the ball. Otherwise, if it was with the ball present, it would have changed a potential red for yellow, thus avoiding the triple penalty (foul, penalty and expulsion)