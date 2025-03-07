

03/07/2025



Updated at 1:02 p.m.





In the 51st minute of the Betis – Vitoriawith 1-0 on the scoreboard, the ball moved through the left wing of the Portuguese team with Johnny Cardoso Tightening a rival next to the line already in the Betic field. Joao Mendes arrives adjusted and the Verdiblancos consider that the ball has crossed the line and has left the limits of the pitch.

The assistant of Dabanovicreferee of the meeting, he pointed out nothing. The action continued despite the Betic protests. The ball reached the front, where Saraiva took it and shot hard to beat Fran Vieites. The 1-1 was already on the scoreboard.

In the upper image you see how the ball leaves the field but it is not appreciated sharply if he does it completely. There is no zenith sample to check it but most of the circumference is out and that is what the Betics protest. After a few seconds of review in the VAR, the goal was validated.

It was the greatest greeniblanca complaint but not the only one since Dabanovic only showed cards to the Betics, whom he despaired with the permissiveness in the face of the faults of the Portuguese due to grabs in actions with continuity. Isco and Antony were especially harmed.