Millonarios shook off the League and achieved a very important victory against América, 1-0, this Wednesday in El Campín, on the fifth date of the 2024-I League. Alberto Gamero's team reached eight points and jumped from 11th place to third.

The only goal of the match, however, was marked by controversy: In the 13th minute of the second half, Delvin Alfonzo launched a cross from the right, Andrés Llinás jumped to head it and enabled Leonardo Castro, who, also with a header, beat goalkeeper Joel Graterol.

Castro's position was the center of the discussion: the television replay seems to show that the Millonarios attacker was in an advanced position. The lines made by the VAR do not seem to clarify the issue, but central judge Jorge Duarte relied on them to validate the goal.

😵 According to the VAR, Leo Castro was authorized for Millonarios' goal. The use of technology in the FPC remains very confusing, these images do not give certainty about anything. He may be enabled, but we are very behind on the offside issue. I see it ahead #LigaBetPlay pic.twitter.com/YGTBTt4XSv — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) February 8, 2024

Arbitration analyst José Borda questioned Duarte's decision and the video arbitration and asked why the red line, which corresponds to Castro, was not drawn.

IS ENABLED?

In Castro's goal in Millonarios vs America, the VAR reviewed the action and showed the enabled player. Since the forward's position was very fair, the VAR should have drawn the 2 lines (Blue for the defender and Red for the attacker), they only drew the blue one. How do you see it? pic.twitter.com/wShNRZnVq3 — joseborda (@joseborda1) February 8, 2024

The statistician Paolo Arenas, who in recent days has been in charge of reviewing the plays with the help of geometry, showed some lines in which Castro seems qualified.

For now, America's coach, César Farías, took the situation calmly and focused on his team's game: “We don't have to look for the cat's five legs, but rather understand that we have to improve,” he said.

SPORTS

More Sports news