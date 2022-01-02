The equator of the first half had barely been passed in the Wanda Metropolitano, when the first controversial action arrived. A rebound ended up hitting Maras’s hand, much to the annoyance of Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez, who asked for a penalty. Iturralde González explained on the air that, indeed, it was only a rejection and that it was not punishable to point out the maximum penalty. Even so, the rojiblancos footballers considerably expressed their indignation and the Uruguayan striker ended up seeing yellow for his protests. This carries suspension and will not be available for the game against Villarreal.



Getafe-Real Madrid



Getafe-Real Madrid was not without controversy. In 70 ‘, Marcelo, who entered the break, entered the area and his shirt was grabbed by Damián Suárez. The truth is that such a grip exists, but it is not enough to shoot the Brazilian side, not even to hinder the action. It was minimal, one second. Iturralde does not consider it to be punishable: “If the grip is sustained, it is a penalty. But he grabs a moment and lets go, nothing“.

There were also previously discussed actions. A joint error by Kroos and Eder Militao ended with Enes Ünal’s goal at nine minutes. The Brazilian central claimed a foul on Melero López, who was clear that there was nothing to sanction. Estrada Fernández, from the VAR, confirmed that the referee correctly saw the action on the field. Iturralde González, referee for the Carrusel Deportivo de la Cadena SER and AS, agrees: “There is nothing.” Earlier, at 5 ‘, the referee signaled a foul by Benzema to Arambarri on the edge of the Getafe area. In that case, Itu does not share the same opinion: “It is not a fault at all. Moreover, it would be a fault of the Getafe player, who hits him from behind.”

Subsequently, in Carrusel a debate was mounted for an action in which the lineman indicated an illegal position almost 15 seconds after the moment of the infraction, leaving the action to end despite the fact that Benzema was clearly ahead of the last defender. This is how Iturralde saw it: “If he is on the line of the area, the assistant has to raise the flag at the beginning, if he has the reference of the line …“. At the edge of the break, Madrid asked Arambarri for a yellow for a clear grab on Asensio. However, Iturralde explained that now the norm marks that when the law of advantage is given after a grab, it is not necessary to admonish. Later, he did understand that Cuenca was forgiven the card and he saw as orange a kick from Arambarri on Hazard: “He grabs him and then hits him.”

Elche-Granada

Guido Carrillo scored at 15 minutes before the protests of the Granada players. The forward entered with the iron to score and contacted the hands of Luis Maximiano, once he had already touched the ball. For Iturralde González, there is indeed a fault and the referee is right to cancel it, once the action is seen on the screen. The game was stopped for about five minutes, because it was also doubted if the ball had entered the goal before Carrillo pushed it to the back of the net.

Minutes later, Mojica put in a cross from the left and Maximiano came out with his fist to clear the ball. He did it, also taking Guido Carrillo ahead. Cordero Vega did not see anything live and the VAR did not warn him that there was anything punishable. They do not share an opinion with Iturralde: “He has to whistle a penalty. It is the action from before, but in reverse. It hits you. Is clear“.