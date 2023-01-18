The controversial move of the day in Spain was in the league match between Cádiz and Elche. The Cádiz team won 1-0 until in the 81st minute Ponce put the final draw on the scoreboard. And that’s where the trouble began because the player was offside, and from the VAR the play was not reviewed, validating the goal.
A manifest error that the referee of the match, Carlos del Cerro Grande, recognized, because when the match ended he went to apologize to the Cádiz coach, Sergio González, according to different media outlets and as confirmed by the club’s president, Manuel Vizcaíno .
From Cádiz they understand that it is negligence and have decided to challenge the game and that it be repeated from minute 81.
“Cádiz has asked the competent federative bodies to challenge the match that they played on Monday night at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium against Elche (1-1) and asks that it be resumed from minute 81, when the visiting team tied at a resounding and flagrant offside, not susceptible to interpretation. It cannot be branded as a mere human error, but rather as a serious and manifest technical arbitration error, motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action of the referees of the VOR Room appointed by the RFEF who, in the opinion of this entity, not only failed to comply with the applicable Rules of the Game, but they ignored the current regulations regarding the principles and procedures regulated in the VAR Protocol”.
The International Board regulations are clear about resuming a match that has already ended and the rules would prevent the resumption of the match:
“As a general rule, the match will not be invalidated for the following reasons: errors in the operation of the VAR technology (as it happens with the automatic detection of goals or DAG); erroneous decisions in which the VAR has participated (since that the VAR is part of the arbitration body); decisions not to review an incident; reviews of situations or non-reviewable decisions”.
Therefore, following the International Board Rules, Cádiz’s appeal would have no route within the sports courts and would be rejected. However, they will always have ordinary justice at the request of the TAD.
