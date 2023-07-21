The version was not yet confirmed yesterday, but it sounded loud in all the corridors of the State Congress: it warns that the state governor met with the legislative fraction of Morena to ask them to focus on moving forward with the agenda of priorities and stop wasting time on media lawsuits and power struggles that they are weakening the bench. And it is that during the last weeks, a movement has been generated to request the replacement of Feliciano Castro Meléndrez as coordinator of the bench. At the said meeting, Governor would have given his support to Castro Meléndrez to continue directing the legislative work of Morena.

The version about a possible call for attention from the state governor to the Morenista bench in the State Congress gained strength yesterday when a change of attitude was noted in the coordinator of that faction. Feliciano Castro Meléndrez was seen making a rapprochement with the members of the Sinaloense Party, with whom he has maintained a rocky relationship in recent months, to the point of calling his legislative projects mere garbage. Could it be that the morenista “is getting his act together”, as the Sinaloa president himself would have asked him to?

Regarding legislative work, The Sinaloense Congress took two historic agreements yesterday: With the vote in favor of 16 municipalities, the State Congress declared incorporated into the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa the reforms that they reduce the age from 30 to 25 years to be governor or governor, and from 21 to 18 years to occupy a local deputation.

During the same dayadvanced the proposal to withdraw parental authority from parents who commit femicide against the mother of his sons and daughters, affirmed deputies from Morena, PRI and PAS. Deputy Almendra Ernestina Negrete Sánchez, in her capacity as president of the Gender and Family Equality Commission, affirmed that with the approval of these reforms the 64th Legislature of the State Congress fulfills its commitment to legislate from a humanist position, since it puts children at the center of everything, protecting their best interest.

He technical secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Luis Ángel Pineda Ochoa (LAPO)withdrew yesterday from the request for challenge of the sentence for the crime of Irregular Performance of Public Function. Yesterday, his lawyer appeared alone at the Regional Headquarters of Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice, downtown area, in Aguaruto to present the withdrawal, as this is in his interests. With this, the sentence of eight years and three months in jail and the payment of only 36 thousand 885.20 pesos could be followed up. The former official, who worked in the Mario López Valdez administration, would have been found to have diverted 8 million 651 thousand 789.52 pesos from tourism promotion programs. The resources would have been deposited in the bank accounts in the name of his children and his spouse through 41 checks issued from the Sinaloa Ministry of Tourism.

