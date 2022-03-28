The NWSL Challenge Cup leaves us with a spectacle on and off the courts, because beyond what was experienced in the match between Washington Spirit and Gotham FC, which ended in an exciting tie at one, the controversy arose on social networks after an action specific to Ashley Sanchez.
The game was like any other, a lot of intensity, arrivals and goals. Kristie Mewis opened the scoring for NY from eleven steps becoming the only NWSL player to have scored for six different teams (Boston Breakers, Kansas City, Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit, Houston Dash and NY Gotham FC) .
However, the champions would not sit idly by and in the second half, Ashley Hatch, who entered as a substitute, scored the tie at one that determined the final result of the match.
But beyond the result, the controversy was armed in social networks after the end of the meeting. It all started with a GIF posted by the Washington Spirit account where you can see a wonderful play by Ashley Sanchez against Ali Krieger who slips and eventually ends up on the ground.
The tweet was not taken in a very good way and Gotham FC goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, who is also Krieger’s wife, was quick to mention the post claiming that the grass was unfortunate. To this, Krieger would only say that yes, the grass was terrible.
The thing did not end there, because Trinity Rodman, American jewel and Spirit player responded to Harris and she said “I have not seen anyone else fall like that” a situation that only provoked another response from Harris arguing that “a call to selection and already you have confidence”
This clash escalated other players like McCall Zerboni, Emily Sonnett, both clubs, journalists, fans and even the league itself. What do you think? Bad pitch conditions? Misplaced comments from the Spirit? Or blow to Krieger’s pride?
