ORControversy surrounds the libertarian deputy Alberto 'Bertie' Benegas Lynch, very close to the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who was against the mandatory nature of education in favor of children being able to work, which caused a cataract of reactions.

The Milei Executive distanced itself from the deputy's “stance” this Monday, indicating that “it does not have to coincide with the position of the national government”as stated by the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in his usual press conference at the Executive headquarters.

'Bertie' Benegas Lynch, Argentine deputy

“What Deputy Benegas Lynch says is the responsibility of the Deputy”Adorni pointed out, adding that the members of Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right), do not move “in a pack”, as, in his opinion, happens in other political spaces.

“Knowledge is a fundamental resource. Argentina without knowledge has no future,” said Adorni.

In Argentina, schooling is mandatory for children from the age of four and throughout primary and secondary education. (that is, until 17-18 years old), but Milei's ideology is consistent with a small State and the freedom of the people.

National deputy Alberto 'Bertie' Benegas Lynch said that he does not believe in compulsory education, he assured that “many times parents cannot afford to send their children to school” and questioned: “How are you going to decide? the State on the boy?” pic.twitter.com/imTonDI0LF — Corta 🏆 (@somoscorta) April 7, 2024

Benegas Lynch questioned this Sunday, in dialogue with FM Milenium radio, giving “a committee of bureaucrats” in the Ministry of Education “the decision of education”: “How is it going to be the State that decides about the boy, not “I can think of something more invasive.”

“I do not believe in compulsory education,” but rather “it is the responsibility of the parents,” said Benegas Lynch, and explained that “Many times (…) you cannot afford to send your child to school because you need him in the workshop with his father working.”

Benegas Lynch's statements provoked the reaction of Unicef ​​Argentina, which claimed the right to education in childhood in a publication on its social networks that stated that “working distances boys and girls from their right to learn, play and grow.” “. happy” and that children “have the right to always play and learn.

The children who study today are the ones who guarantee an Argentina for everyone tomorrow

The Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, had already distanced herself from the deputy by publishing the phrase on her social networks “men working, children studying.”

And Adorni stressed this Monday that “the children who study today are the ones who guarantee everyone an Argentina tomorrow.”

