Real Madrid took a busy victory of Anoeta thanks to an Endrick goal in the first semifinals of the Copa del Rey. A triumph by the minimum that serves to approach the final of the KO tournament and that It could be a tie after the last party actionin which the Royal Society claimed a penalty.

I was about to meet the time at the stadium Txuri-Urdinwith the whites telling the latter for the end to assert the goal of the young Brazilian striker in the 19th minute, when Take Kubo fell inside the area.

The Japanese footballer tried to control a side ball by winning Ferland Mendy, who had already stretched his leg to try to control and what contacted the body of the midfielder of the Donostiarra painting.

Penalty claimed the Royal Society, but referee José María Sánchez Martínez did not grant itunderstanding that the contact between the Madrid side and Kubo had not been enough, and pointed out the end of the match, confirmed the white victory.

Despite the defeat, Imanol Sheriff’s team continues with many options to get the ticket to the final, then The short result allows you to dream of tracing The tie In the return at the Santiago Bernabéu.