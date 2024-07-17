FC Barcelona is once again in the eye of the storm, this time due to the controversy generated by its new kit. According to the information provided by Jijantesa media outlet recognized for its reliability in the current culé, The match shirt worn by the players will bear the Spotify logo, while the first version that will be available to fans will only bear the logo of the streaming platform..
The decision has generated a strong reaction among the club’s supporters, who feel disappointed and deceived by the board. Many fans feel that this measure creates an unnecessary difference between the players’ kit and the one that fans can buy, which for some erodes the sense of belonging and authenticity that characterises the Blaugrana supporters. For the first time in many years, FC Barcelona presented a shirt with the crest in the middle and a two-colour stripe like the legendary one from 2009. Many Barça fans were already talking about one of the most beautiful shirts of the last decade, but the change in the logo has ruined the aesthetics of the kit.
The outrage stems not only from the aesthetic difference between the two shirts, but also from the perception that commercial interests are being prioritised over the fan experience. Social media has been the scene of a storm of criticism, with supporters expressing their discontent and demanding explanations from the club.
Nevertheless, It has been announced that at a later stage of production, fans will be able to purchase the Spotify logo T-shirtalthough this has not completely mitigated the controversy.
