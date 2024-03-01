Reggae luminary Bob Marley was a dreadlocked Rastafarian from Jamaica who sang and played guitar. Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British man with very short hair who does not sing or play the guitar and is 18 centimeters taller than Marley. Still, Ben-Adir was chosen to play Marley in a new Hollywood biopic, the culmination of a year-long search for the right actor.

“We tried to find someone from Jamaica who could speak the dialect we needed,” said Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s eldest son and producer of “Bob Marley: One Love.” But he decided those things weren't the key to playing his father: “Kingsley brought an emotional depth that no one else brought to the auditions,” he said.

The choice has been denounced by many Jamaicans, who point out that since the 1990s films like “Jamaica Below Zero,” Hollywood has used non-Jamaican actors with diluted accents.

But while reviews of “Bob Marley: One Love” have been almost uniformly negative, even some harsh critics have praised Ben-Adir's performance. “In a movie that sticks mostly to reliable formulas, he's something to love,” Empire's Olly Richards wrote.

Ben-Adir recently explained his transformation.

“On the audition tape, I knew my Jamaican dialect was going to be basic and wrong,” Ben-Adir, 37, said. He only had two days to prepare. He studied “Live at the Rainbow,” a concert video filmed in 1977. After watching his audition, the Marley family asked to meet Ben-Adir, who said, “There was something about the family being involved that made me feel like If I could let go of the responsibility of the whole thing and focus on finding the emotional truth.”

He had less than a year to transform. He bought a guitar, watched instructional videos on YouTube and played “Redemption Song” over and over “like a madman” before hiring a guitar teacher. The producers said they could roll around that, but Ben-Adir felt it was crucial to learn.

Singing was a bigger challenge. Ben-Adir doesn't even like karaoke. In the film's concert scenes, he lip-syncs to the original recording, but elsewhere he plays guitar and sings. He thought Marley's sons, Stephen, who served as music supervisor, and Ziggy would dub his voice, but thanks to working with a voice coach, Fiora Cutler, he sounded good enough to do the task himself.

Nine months wasn't enough time to grow dreadlocks, so he wore a wig. “I realized that I would never see as much of myself as he wanted, so I had to let him go,” Ben-Adir said.

During his free time filming “Barbie” (he was one of the Kens), he studied Marley's accent. Once he began filming, he relied on the Marley family and Marley's close friend Neville Garrick, who appeared as a historical advisor on the film, to establish the correct level of dialect. He also studied the way Marley moved on stage, which he described as a way of leading the band, as well as other physical tics.

Ben-Adir spoke to “60 or 70 people who knew Bob,” he said. Some of those closest to Marley refused to meet with him. “Not everyone is going to trust me, because I'm 'an English bwoy,'” he said in dialect. “I understand. “Bob means so much to so many people, and they still feel a lot of pain because he died so young.” (The star died of cancer at age 36, in 1981.)

The film begins in 1976, when Marley is already the biggest reggae star. He survives an assassination attempt on his home, possibly for political reasons, and then goes into exile in Britain, where he records “Exodus,” the album that makes him a global superstar.

“I understood that Bob's internal journey had to be about safety,” Ben-Adir said. “The film is an exploration of trauma and what it means to feel unsafe or unloved in your own country.”

Ben-Adir, who talks little about his personal life, said he found common ground with Marley there.

“There are a lot of things my friends don't even know,” he said. “As far back as I can remember, I didn't have the feeling that everything was going to be okay.

“Witnessing violence at a certain age and how that affects trust and confidence—that was really my research with Bob and me. It was violence,” he explained.

By: ROB TANNENBAUM