The controversy started after Bharat Biotech approved the use of Covaxin in the country. Opposition parties raised questions about the cocaine. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Rames (Congress) leaders questioned the approval of Bharat Biotech to use emergency use of ‘Kovaxine’. The Indian Council of Medical Research has now come to the fore in view of the growing controversy over covicin. The ICMR stated on what basis the use of covaxine has been approved in emergency.

ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday that the limited emergency use of kovid vaccines in pandemic conditions was considered based on vaccine safety and immunogenicity data. He said that the clinical trial of third phase of Covaxin is currently underway.

Bhargava explained the procedure followed in approving Kovid-19 vaccine and covaxine

Elaborating on the process adopted in approving Oxford’s Kovid-19 vaccine and indigenously developed covicin, Bhargava said, “The CDSCO’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on the Kovid-19 vaccine has approved the current epidemic for quick approval of these vaccines. Of the situation, high mortality, lack of available science and prescribed treatment methods, and this is in our legal provision. ”

The opposition party raised questions on the approval

The Drugs Controller of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved limited emergency use of Kovishield and Kovacine vaccines. Leaders and experts in some opposition parties have expressed concern over the lack of data on the third phase of the covariate trial. They say that people may be at risk by abandoning the process and giving premature approval.

Consideration based on safety and immunogenicity data: Bhargava

Bhargava said, “The limited use in pandemic conditions has been considered based on safety and immunogenicity data. The Phase III clinical trial is still ongoing. Immunogenicity data are data obtained through Phase II clinical trials. . The Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 provide for consideration of guidelines for second stage results for approval. ”

‘Vaccines prevented SARS-COV-2 pneumonia in monkeys and also positive data in mice’

Bhargava said, “Now the SEC is assisting DCGI in the decision-making process for limited use in emergencies. We now have two vaccines.” The ICMR chief gave details of Covishield’s studies in the UK, saying that studies on animals showed that the vaccine prevented SARS-COV-2 pneumonia in monkeys and that immunogenicity data in mice were also positive.