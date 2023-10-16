The 302nd edition of the Valle del Cauca classic between Deportivo Cali and América, which was played on Sunday at the Palmaseca stadium, was marked by several referee controversiesin charge of the central judge, Jhon Hinestroza, and the VAR, headed by Luis Fernando Trujillo.

Hinestroza, with the help of video arbitration, decided not to give a penalty in favor of Cali for a handball in the area, due to a previous foul by Teófilo Gutiérrez, and then, by his own means, annulled a play that ended in a goal for Cali. local, also for an infraction before the goal.

But the play that left the most doubts was the other goal that was annulled against Deportivo Cali, converted by Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval, in an action that the VAR considered as an advanced position of the scorer. Hinestroza and his referee assistant, Dionisio Ruiz, had already considered it offside.

The play was so controversial that even the Deportivo Cali coach, Jaime de la Pava, He appeared at the press conference in which he showed a cell phone with an image with which he intended to demonstrate that the goal was in a legal position and with which he criticized the work of the VAR:

The video that would prove that Sandoval’s goal was invalid

This Monday, however, a video recorded by a fan came to light from the sector opposite to where the television cameras were, the eastern stand of the Deportivo Cali stadium.

In that video, which was quickly spread on social networks by América fans, it is shown that Sandoval would be slightly ahead.

The journalist and statistician Paolo Arenas took the image and drew the lines from that perspective and the result, according to his work, is that Sandoval was ahead.

OFFSIDE OF CHINESE? END OF THE CONTROVERSY! An amateur video came out that shows a better angle of the play. It is very clear that Luis Sandoval was ahead in the goal that was disallowed during Cali 0-0 América. pic.twitter.com/TrSBWfjQSh — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 16, 2023

