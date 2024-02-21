Jaguars of Córdoba defeated Once Caldas 3-0 on Sunday, it is in the group of the eight best teams in the tournament with 11 points in seven games played, but the club has a concern and made it known.

The president of Jaguares informed the Dimayor about the postponement that the Montería team will have before the match against Atlético Nacional, corresponding to date 8 of the BetPlay League, after the purslane team has to play the second leg of the Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

“As I stated at the same time via WhatsApp because it was a non-working day in which you and your Sports Director announced changes in the programming of the next matches, just 4 days before the match between Atlético Nacional vs Jaguares, oh surprise this is postponed, I remind you of what was authorized in the assembly “no matches will be postponed” said by you and Mr. Pérez; It is clear that the exception was left that, if the two protagonists agree, the match can be postponed, which in this case did not happen,” says the letter signed by the leader.

And he adds: “The entire assembly already knows that you have become a specialist in not complying with the Statutes, as well as not abiding by what is authorized by the assembly, this is how you support those who support you and trample on those of us who do not agree.” “With his decisions at the service of our union, what he does today with Jaguares he will also do with the other teams that are fighting to stay in the League.”

Soto points out that “due to the previous explanations, Jaguares will not postpone said meeting and I demand that you continue with the already approved programming, being clear that you and your Sports Director, without consultation, do not have the power to change the programming.”

Dimayor's response

In the midst of the controversy, he spoke Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, who responded to Jaguares.

“He has every right to give his opinion that way, it is his discretion, he will have reasons. Definitely, if he is upset by the changes we made in the programming, he has a reason and they were not to harm him or Jaguares, it was a reflection that we made for the preparation of the championship. Part of my responsibility is that someone makes the decisions in that sense, not only from a commercial point of view, but also from a sporting point of view. In that calendar, we had clubs that rested for 7 days and that did break the sporting aspect. I understand the expressions from his discontent, he said that he had an advantage of playing with an alternate National team,” he said on Caracol Radio.

“It is frustration due to that change and it is within their rights, I do not share that thought. “I am not in a circle of friends where I make decisions for the president's friends,” she added.

Jaramillo referred to Dimayor's support for teams that participate in international tournaments: “The priority for international tournaments is in the regulations, it is the faculty. It is a consideration and I have to be clear that the clubs that are representing us must have the support of Dimayor, it is a team that is representing us and if it can be avoided by rescheduling, then let's do it. We must make an effort for Colombian soccer to do well… We are going to be careful in programming, taking into account being able to play at other times. We have a limitation when it comes to playing games and we have to make a schedule that makes more sense.”

Jaramillo was consulted about other League controversies. Regarding the allegations of match-fixing, he said: “It is an issue that comes from a long time ago, it is an issue of great care, an issue in which I have made important efforts from prevention and working with authorities, integrity with clubs and we continue working to combat that.”

Regarding the arbitration failures, he commented: “Tomorrow (Wednesday) there is a meeting with the FCF and the Arbitration Commission and some important decisions will be made. There have been technical errors in the interpretation of humans that occur in all leagues, we have seen them more in Colombia and the clubs have complained to me a lot about refereeing and I have transmitted that complaint to the Commission. I am sure that they will take corrective measures because that guarantees healthy competition and the refereeing issue is very important.”

SPORTS

