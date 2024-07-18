The controversy continues in Colombia after some images in which the mayor of the municipality of Tuchín, Eligio Pestana, set fire to a ‘vueltiao’ hat similar to the one he used Richard Rios in the Copa America.

The mayor of the municipality of the department of Cordova He was very outraged by the player’s celebration Colombia selection after qualifying for the Copa America final.

Richard Rios Photo:AFP Share

He burned the hat

According to Pestana, Richard Rios He wore a Chinese ‘vueltiao’ hat after the victory against Uruguay in the semi-final and considered that by being ‘Chinese’ he was tarnishing an object that is a symbol of our country.

“We have burned the Chinese hat as a symbol of protest so that they stop selling this hat, because for every Chinese hat that is sold, an indigenous family stops eating,” said the mayor of Tuchín.

“Every time they buy one of these hats from China, they leave an indigenous family from Tuchín, who are the ones who make the original hat, without food,” the president added in the video that sparked outrage in Colombia.

Pestana says in the midst of anger that he is going to buy an original ‘vueltiao’ hat to send to Richard Rios, through the Cordoba native Miguel Ángel Borja, the midfielder’s teammate in the Selection.

The hat was not Chinese

Nelson Duenas, owner of the ‘Sombreros Montiel’ factory, said that the symbol he used Richard Rios in the Copa America semi-final he is not Chinese, detailing that the hat had his company’s brand.

The businessman pointed out in Caracol Radio that these ‘vueltiaos’ hats are made in the municipality of Colón Génova (Nariño) and he sent a jab to the mayor Eligio Pestana for the controversial video he starred in.

“Before judging, we must investigate. The mayor of Tuchín says that for every hat an indigenous family goes without food, whereas in Nariño, with that hat, several families can eat,” said the mayor.

