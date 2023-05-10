A few days ago, the tense moment that the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana lived in a restaurant in Andorra, where he he would have starred in a fight with a Spanish influencer in the public establishment.

The story was revealed by himself Xavi Caballol, with who Nairo would have faced up to almost reaching blows. According to the ‘influencer’ known on social networks as ‘Ferrariman’, the event occurred after making some jokes that upset the Giro d’Italia champion.

I put some story in them, I was just doing some humor, it looks like they didn’t like it

“It seems to me that they had been accused of some doping, I put some story in them, I was just doing some humor, it is seen that they did not like it. Total they began to threaten me and tried to hit me”, explained the Iberian.

Caballol indicated that he was close to being attacked by the runner from Boyacá whom he decided to denounce the Andorran authorities first. But after a year of the events, the “influencer” explained that he received a letter from the judge explaining that the case was filed, favoring the runner born in Cómbita, Boyacá.

Nairo Quintana had a serious incident in Andorra

The statement unleashed the anger of Xavi, who He came out to talk about the fact on his social networks, where he stated that ‘a cyclist can come to insult and attack’ and nobody does anything. Although he explained that he trusted the justice system in Andorra, she decided to reveal everything after “the case was covered up.”

Caballol calls the Colombian “Narco” Quintana

But ‘Ferrariman’ did not stop there, in his Instagram stories and posts (where he revealed the fact) came out to insult the 34-year-old Colombian rider calling him ‘Narco’ Quintana, a statement that caused the repudiation of many followers of the coffee runner and international cycling.

FerrariMan is an “influencer” from Andorra who harasses cyclists with his Ferrari. Here he tells that he denounced Nairo Quintana for allegedly wanting to attack him in a restaurant, but that justice sided with the Colombian. pic.twitter.com/CkI8GVTg4G — Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) May 7, 2023

In his profile, he uploaded a story that said: “They are writing to me from various media about the “scandal” with Narco Quintana, I have a video of the day after the attempted assault in which I explain how it went in detail”, accompanied by a question.

Faced with the controversial fact, the exciclist Victor Hugo Peña, came out to defend ‘Nairomán’ through his official Twitter account and strongly criticized the words used by Xavi Caballol.

“That Mr. Ferrariman, You have no idea of ​​the enormous pride that Nairo Quintana has made us feel, so that now he wants to come and joke calling him ‘Narco Quintana’”, indicated Peña, who was the first Colombian to wear the leader’s jersey in a Tour de France.

And it is that It is not the first time that the Spanish ‘influencer’ has had a controversy with a cyclist professional, Xavi Caballol has starred in videos trying to run over the cyclists who are on the road and has referred to them as ‘crupetas’.

“I have something with cyclists, not with everyone, but these groups, these professionals who go pro. I don’t like these people and I denounce it because our politicians have given them our nationality (…) I don’t like these people, no I like this type of people in my country (Andorra)”, he said.

