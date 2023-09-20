The Spanish internationals called up by Montse Tomé, despite the fact that the vast majority declared themselves non-selectable, traveled this Tuesday to their concentration location in Valencia. The new Spanish coach surprised on Monday by announcing a list for the matches against Sweden and Switzerland, in which she included fifteen world champions and several other players who had asked not to be selected as long as there were no changes in the Federation.

The champions Olga Carmona, Misa Rodríguez, Eva Navarro, Oihane Hernández and Athenea del Castillo traveled from Madrid to their concentration hotel in Oliva. All of them, except Athenea, signed a statement on Friday in which 39 players, including 21 of the 23 world champions, indicated that they considered that the conditions were not met for their return to La Roja after the scandal of the former president’s forced kiss. of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, to Jenni Hermoso.

The president of the Higher Sports Council, Victor Francos, He met with the players this Tuesday to offer them the Government’s help in their requests and ask them to play, since Spain is playing for a place in the Paris Olympic Games, something it has never achieved. “Go and we are committed to ensuring that what you demand can be possible,” Francos told Spanish public television.

Finally, and after communications and meetings, 21 of the 23 players called up will travel to Sweden to play with Spain in the first match of the Nations League.



Víctor Francos explained that “two players, for reasons of lack of spirit, have requested the possibility of leaving the concentration. It will not entail a sanction.”

In addition, he explained the three pillars of the agreement with the players that have to do with the Higher Sports Council: development of the Sports Law, changes in the RFEF immediately and a mixed commission between CSD, RFEF and players.

