While in Boca difficult days are lived by internal disagreements between the campus and the Soccer Council that acquired public visibility, a new scandal shakes the tranquility xeneize that could not be found even with the last Maradona Cup title.

At goalkeeper Esteban Andrada’s 30th birthday party there were more guests than allowed by the rules and protocols for the prevention of coronavirus. The images went viral and generated controversy on the networks.

In the videos published on social networks, at least four other Boca footballers were recognized: the Colombians Frank Fabra, Edwin cardona Y Sebastian Villa, and the Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano.

Now, a sanction could fit Andrada, but not by the club, where so far he did not pronounce on the footballers who participated in the party, but the authorities of the country Cruz del Sur, from San Vicente, where the goalkeeper resides.

Villa and Fabra at Esteban Andrada’s birthday party.

“The Boca player Esteban Andrada lives in Cruz del Sur. We are finding out how many people were actually at the birthday and how did they enter the music equipment”, They informed the local media The South newspaper from the private neighborhood located on Route 58 in the country area of ​​the matches of Esteban Echeverría, Ezeiza and San Vicente.

“In the case of verifying that the videos are current and in that house, the neighborhood administration will apply a fine to the owner”They added.

Last Saturday, Andrada celebrated his 30th birthday with a party in which they participated at least 40 people. In the images that circulated, it is noted that the number of guests is well above what is allowed by regulations related to health prevention by the coronavirus pandemic, something that was confirmed by people in the neighborhood.

“It was a quiet partyi, with a lot of family and small children. A family party, with friends and teammates from the campus ”, he told the newspaper Ole one of the meeting participants. And indicated that everything developed “normally, as if there were no pandemic”.

In the same medium they reported a negative reaction from the Boca Soccer Council: “This does not go down well. The party took place in a private setting, prior to a day off and in the middle of a preseason, but what happened is not right either because of the pandemic or because of the week that the club lived ”.

Edwin Cardona at Esteban Andrada’s birthday party at his home in San Vicente.

However, they clarified that for the moment it is not foreseen to sanction the goalkeeper Although there could be, yes, a lesser punishment, similar to the one he received Gonzalo maroni in November, after publishing a photograph sailing relaxed and with some friends, while Boca was mourning the death of Diego Armando Maradona.

Party finished within the allowed hoursYes, at one in the morning. However, beyond distancing and protocols, what is clear is that the number of guests exceeded that allowed by the Municipality of San Vicente, the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires and Decree No. 4/2021 of the national Government that provides “Reduce social, recreational and family activities to groups of up to ten people in closed and open spaces”.

And there seemed no intention of hiding it as if it were a clandestine activity. In fact, on the Instagram account @elshowdeandy a story appeared in which Andrada is heard commenting “with the family, here we are”. And in a video you can see Fabra and Villa dancing and Cardona playing ball in the garden of the house.

DS