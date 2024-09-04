It was a given that Vinicius Jr’s statements about racism in Spain would generate a lot of noise. Said and done, Dani Carvajal, a teammate at Real Madrid, came out to respond to the Brazilian striker.
“I don’t think that Spain doesn’t deserve to host the World Cup. Spain is a country with a very high cultural diversity. I don’t think there’s any doubt that Spain is not a racist country at all. There are many cultures in our country.”
“Since I was a child I have grown up with many nationalities around me in my neighbourhood, in Leganés, I speak for what I am affected by. And well, as I told you, I can boast that Spain is not a racist country at all,” Carvajal replied to a journalist. “LaLiga has a protocol against racism. I don’t know exactly how it works, but since the episode that occurred at Mestalla, I think the protocol will have to be followed accordingly. In the end, well, I’m speaking to you first hand, I don’t know exactly what needs to be done. But it doesn’t seem like an unreasonable measure to leave the pitch and, if that person is located until they are sent off, not to play again. Because as I told you, we are against and reluctant to any type of racism in stadiums.”
“Until 2030 we have a very large margin for evolution. I hope that Spain can evolve andunderstand how serious it is to insult a person because of the color of their skin.“If things don’t evolve until 2030, I think (the World Cup) needs to change itslocation because the player does not feel comfortable and safe playing in a country where they may experience racism.It is complicated, but I believe and want to do everything to make things change because there are many people in Spain, or even the majority, who are not racist, but there is a small group that ends up affecting the image of a country that is so pleasant to live in.I love being here and I love playing for Real Madrid.”
