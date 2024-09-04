“Since I was a child I have grown up with many nationalities around me in my neighbourhood, in Leganés, I speak for what I am affected by. And well, as I told you, I can boast that Spain is not a racist country at all,” Carvajal replied to a journalist. “LaLiga has a protocol against racism. I don’t know exactly how it works, but since the episode that occurred at Mestalla, I think the protocol will have to be followed accordingly. In the end, well, I’m speaking to you first hand, I don’t know exactly what needs to be done. But it doesn’t seem like an unreasonable measure to leave the pitch and, if that person is located until they are sent off, not to play again. Because as I told you, we are against and reluctant to any type of racism in stadiums.”

