Possible penalty for Chimy Ávila’s stomp on Rodrygo not sanctioned (26′)



A play in which Rodrygo and Chimy Ávila were involved in the Osasuna area in the 26th minute, and which could have resulted in a penalty for Real Madrid, initially went unnoticed. A few moments later, when the game was stopped, De Burgos Bengoetxea put his hand to his earpiece, attentive to the checking of the images that Estrada Fernández was carrying out in the VOR room, but finally they did not urge him to go see the played on the monitor.

“Then it is a stomp on Rodrygo’s calf by Chimy Ávila, Rodrygo is on the ground, Chimy comes and steps on him. In my opinion, it’s a penalty and a warning“, says Iturralde González, referee for AS and SER, who commented on the match live on Carrusel Deportivo.

Penalty for Chimy Ávila’s handball (51′)

Chimy Ávila’s hand for which De Burgos Bengoetxea signaled a penalty in favor of Real Madrid.

Capture TV (LaLiga by Movistar Plus+)

“Clear hand from Chimy Ávila, who goes to the ground and when he sees that the ball goes over him, he hits it with his hand. clear penalty“, explains Iturralde.

Penalty from Nacho Vidal to Rodrygo (58′)

VAR image of Nacho Vidal’s penalty against Rodrygo in the 58th minute of Osasuna-Real Madrid.

Capture TV (LaLiga by Movistar Plus+)

The Brazilian player enters the area and is knocked down by the Osasuna side before being able to put together the shot. “Nacho puts his body in when Rodrygo is shooting dynamics and knocks down the Madrid player. penalty“, sentenced Iturralde in the retransmission of Carrusel.

The two penalties had to be repeated

Sergio Herrera saved Benzema’s two penalties, but both throws had to be repeated, because Sergio Herrera had one of his feet behind the line and not in contact with or on the line. “He is leaving and I don’t understand it. Today we repeat because he is one centimeter ahead, but we let him have one foot behind and one in front when, like it or not, the rule is violated and the VAR had to enter, but this one seems to be used according to taste”, argues Iturralde.